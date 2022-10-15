Cardiff City vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Cardiff City vs Coventry City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cardiff City vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cardiff City vs Coventry City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Coventry City match live on TV and online?
The Cardiff City vs Coventry City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cardiff City vs Coventry City?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff City vs Coventry City match on October 15, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Coventry City
One of the players to watch out for at Coventry City is Matt Godden, the 31-year-old English-born center forward has played 10 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Millwall and Hull City on two occasions.
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the most outstanding players in Cardiff City is Callum Robinson, the 27-year-old left-sided attacker born in Ireland, has played 10 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and two goals, these against Burnley and Wigan Athletic.
History Cardiff City vs Coventry City
In total, the two sides have met 43 times, Cardiff City dominate the record with 20 wins, there have been nine draws and Coventry City have won 14 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cardiff City with 63 goals to Coventry City's 48.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cardiff City with 63 goals to Coventry City's 48.
Actuality - Coventry City
Coventry City has had a very bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 10 matches they are in the 24th position in the standings with seven points, this score was achieved after winning one match, drawing four and losing five, they have also scored eight goals and conceded 14, for a goal difference of -6.
Coventry City 1-0 Middlesbrough
- Last three matches
Coventry City 1-0 Middlesbrough
Bristol City 0-0 Coventry City
Coventry City 0-1 Burnley
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has been developing a regular role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 13 matches, it is in the 12th position in the standings with 18 points, this after winning five matches, drawing three and losing five, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring 12 goals and conceding 13.
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley
- Last three matches
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley
Cardiff City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
Wigan Athletic 1-3 Cardiff City
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The match between Cardiff City vs Coventry City will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium in the city of Cardiff (Wales), the stadium is where Cardiff City Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 33,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cardiff City vs Coventry City match, valid for matchday 15 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.