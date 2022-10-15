Napoli vs Bologna: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Napoli vs Bologna Live Score in Serie A Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this SSC Napoli vs Bologna match for the Serie A Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Napoli vs Bologna match for Serie A 2022?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Bologna of October 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Napoli vs Bologna
Six games in a row without a win and four of them in a row with a defeat is the bad streak that Bologna has had against Napoli in Serie A, highlighting that they have not defeated them since 2019 when they won at home by a score of 3-2
Bologna 0-2 SSC Napoli, 2022
SSC Napoli 3-0 Bologna, 2021
SSC Napoli 3-1 Bologna, 2021
Bologna 0-1 SSC Napoli, 2020
Bologna 0-0 SSC Napoli, 2020
Key Player Bologna
Not only is he the balance of the midfield, but he also has the ability to finish both in the air and with mid-range shots, remembering that Nicolás Domínguez was the scorer of the only goal with which they managed to draw 1-1 at home last week against Sampdoria.
Key player Napoli
Although he was not a starter last matchday, every time Mexican Hirving Lozano comes on the field he is synonymous with danger and he did so in the game against Cremonese, as he was on the field for less than 20 minutes and managed to score one of the goals in the Neapolitan victory.
Last lineup Bologna
28 Lukasz Skorupski, 26 Jhon Lucumi, 5 Adama Soumaoro, 22 Charalampos Lykogiannis, 50 Andrea Cambiaso, 8 Nicolas Dominguez, 17 Gary Medel, 30 Jerdy Schouten, 9 Marko Arnautovic, 7 Riccardo Orsolini, 20 Michel Aebischer.
Last lineup Napoli
1 Alex Meret, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 91 Tanguy Ndombele, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 81 Giacomo Raspadori, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 Matteo Politano.
Bologna: defensive order
Bologna is the fourth worst team in the championship with just 7 points and one win in their first 9 matches, so the sense of urgency is already on and they will have to be up to the task, especially defensively after conceding 14 goals, considering they will be playing at home of the overall leader and any point they get, in these conditions, will be absolutely good.
Napoli: stay on top
Napoli is not believing in anyone and after nine matches they are the lone leader of Serie A with 23 points thanks to 7 wins and two draws, still undefeated, so they will try to close Serie A before the World Cup starts. Although last week they struggled a bit, they squeezed through the final stretch to beat Cremonese 4-1, and their good performance has not only been in the local tournament, but also in the UEFA Champions League.
The Kick-off
The Napoli vs Bologna match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Napoli vs Bologna!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.