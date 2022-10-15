Betis vs Almeria: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Betis vs Almeria Live Score in LaLiga 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Betis vs Almeria match for LaLiga 2022?
This is the start time of the game Betis vs Almeria of October 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Betis vs Almeria
This will be the first meeting in LaLiga for the last 8 years and in the most recent five games including league, cup and friendlies the advantage goes to Almeria with four wins to just one loss.
Betis 1-2 Almeria, Friendly Game 2020
Betis 2-0 Almeria, Friendly Game 2020
Almeria 2-1 Betis, Copa del Rey 2014
Betis 3-4 Almería, Copa del Rey 2014
Almeria 3-2 Betis, LaLiga 2014
Key Player Almeria
Striker El Bilal Toure found the net again in Almeria's last win and to the extent that he can appear it will be good for the visiting side to pick up some points in this complicated visit.
Key player Betis
Although his role in the team has already been in the background due to his seniority, the Mexican Andres Guardado every time he is on the field is synonymous with leadership and efficiency and whether he plays 1 or 90 minutes he will be one of the best players on the field.
Last lineup Almeria
13 Fernando Martínez, 22 Srdan Babic, 19 Rodrigo Ely, 15 Sergio Akieme, 24 Houboulang Mendes, 5 Lucas Robertone, 3 Gonzalo Melero, 6 César De la Hoz López, 9 El Bilal Toure, 10 Adrián Embarba, 12 Léo Baptistão.
Last lineup Betis
13 Rui Silva, 6 Víctor Ruiz, 16 Germán Pezzella, 15 Álex Moreno, 2 Martín Montoya, 10 Sergio Canales, 14 William Carvalho, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 9 Borja Iglesias, 28 Rodrigo Sánchez, 11 Luiz Henrique.
Almeria: getting back on track
One of the newly promoted teams had not been able to get off to a good start, until last weekend when they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano to climb out of the bottom of the overall standings.
Real Betis: to consolidate their position at the top of the table
With two games in a row without a win in the local league, Real Betis has stagnated a bit, however, they are having a good season and it seems that they will face a suitable opponent to get back to winning ways after Thursday's UEFA Europa League match against Roma. Last weekend they played to a scoreless draw against Almeria.
The Kick-off
The Betis vs Almeria match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2022: Betis vs Almeria!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.