Betis vs Almeria: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga 2022
3:26 PM2 hours ago

Betis vs Almeria Live Score in LaLiga 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Almeria match for the LaLiga 2022.
3:21 PM2 hours ago

What time is Betis vs Almeria match for LaLiga 2022?

This is the start time of the game Betis vs Almeria of October 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

3:16 PM2 hours ago

Last games Betis vs Almeria

This will be the first meeting in LaLiga for the last 8 years and in the most recent five games including league, cup and friendlies the advantage goes to Almeria with four wins to just one loss.

Betis 1-2 Almeria, Friendly Game 2020

Betis 2-0 Almeria, Friendly Game 2020

Almeria 2-1 Betis, Copa del Rey 2014

Betis 3-4 Almería, Copa del Rey 2014

Almeria 3-2 Betis, LaLiga 2014

3:11 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Almeria

Striker El Bilal Toure found the net again in Almeria's last win and to the extent that he can appear it will be good for the visiting side to pick up some points in this complicated visit.
3:06 PM2 hours ago

Key player Betis

Although his role in the team has already been in the background due to his seniority, the Mexican Andres Guardado every time he is on the field is synonymous with leadership and efficiency and whether he plays 1 or 90 minutes he will be one of the best players on the field.
3:01 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Almeria

13 Fernando Martínez, 22 Srdan Babic, 19 Rodrigo Ely, 15 Sergio Akieme, 24 Houboulang Mendes, 5 Lucas Robertone, 3 Gonzalo Melero, 6 César De la Hoz López, 9 El Bilal Toure, 10 Adrián Embarba, 12 Léo Baptistão.
2:56 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Betis

13 Rui Silva, 6 Víctor Ruiz, 16 Germán Pezzella, 15 Álex Moreno, 2 Martín Montoya, 10 Sergio Canales, 14 William Carvalho, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 9 Borja Iglesias, 28 Rodrigo Sánchez, 11 Luiz Henrique.
2:51 PM2 hours ago

Almeria: getting back on track

One of the newly promoted teams had not been able to get off to a good start, until last weekend when they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano to climb out of the bottom of the overall standings.
2:46 PM3 hours ago

Real Betis: to consolidate their position at the top of the table

With two games in a row without a win in the local league, Real Betis has stagnated a bit, however, they are having a good season and it seems that they will face a suitable opponent to get back to winning ways after Thursday's UEFA Europa League match against Roma. Last weekend they played to a scoreless draw against Almeria.
2:41 PM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Betis vs Almeria match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
2:36 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2022: Betis vs Almeria!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
