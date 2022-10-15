Tottenham vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Everton live online

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Tottenham vs Everton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
Watch out for this Everton player

Alex Iwobi, midfielder, with 26 years old, the Nigerian has become the team's reference this season, with nine games played in the Premier League, he has scored on one occasion and assisted on three occasions, his ability to find spaces has provided the team with important goals, although they are not at the top of the table, the player's participation is essential to stay in the competition.
Watch out for this Tottenham player

Harry Kane, striker, 29 years old, the Englishman is having a great start to the season scoring 8 goals in 9 Premier League games played, with the World Cup very close, he breaks nets, he wants to get better and with his goals the team is fighting in the top positions, the next matches are essential for the season, therefore, Kane must make a difference.
Kane scorer/image: SpursOfficial
Latest Everton lineup

Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkovsky, Mykolenko; IWOBI, Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.
Latest Tottenham lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son.
Background

Tottenham 5-0 Everton

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

Everton 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 0-1 Everton

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Arbitration quartet

Central: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Stuart Attwell.
Everton remains in mid-table battle

Everton after being in the fight to avoid relegation last season, wants to show that it can still compete in the Premier League and is giving its best effort despite the departure, sees its best players, Frank Lampard, has been leading the team for some time and although he has not excelled in a great way, his job has been to adapt to the circumstances that have weakened the team, The injuries last season and the loss of striker Richarlison for this season have been factors for the team not to reach its potential, they are currently in the 12th position with 10 points and are at the point where winning would make them climb positions and losing would drop them dangerously, in the previous match United beat them 1-2, although they had a great first half.
Tottenham on a steady pace

Tottenham seems to have found the formula to compete in all competitions and is delivering a great season to their fans, the team is showing collective work and this is benefiting them to get the victories, they currently occupy the third position in the league with 20 points, only behind Arsenal and Manchester City, to aspire to the title they will have to score all the points played and most importantly, not to lose to direct rivals, the team comes from a narrow defeat to Brighton in the Premier League and in the Champions League they won a tight 3-2 victory against Frankfurt, this put them as leaders of group D, now they have an interesting challenge to remain at the top of the table led by Arsenal.
Conte in style/Image: SpursOfficial
Tottenham and Everton meet at very different times

The 11th round of the Premier League brings us a match that promises to be very exciting, Tottenham facing Everton, both with the need to get three points, the first to remain at the top of the table and the second not to fall back to the bottom of the table, anything can happen in this duel so they should not be confident at any time.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Tottenham vs Everton, matchday 11 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 12:30 pm ET.
