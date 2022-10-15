Athletic vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Where and how to watch Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is the Athletic vs Atletico Madrid match of LaLiga Matchday 9?

This is the kickoff time for the Athletic vs Atletico Madrid match on October 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00 hrs.

Mexico - 14:00 hrs.

Colombia - 14:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.

Argentina - 16:00 hrs.

Chile - 16:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.

Spain - 21:00 hrs.

Betis Statements

Diego Simeone spoke before this important match: "I will be very clear in the same way that I have explained to Joao. I want to win with Correa, with Joao, with Griezmann, with Cunha, with Morata.... The only reality is what it is. In the year of La Liga he had an incredible year until he got injured and ended up playing Correa because he played a great final. In the second season, in the 'League of 14' he was not playing, but he started to play against Osasuna, he did very well, he responded with goals, gave everything for the team, which he has, and played until he got injured. In the following season he had a good preseason, beyond his injury, with good games against Juventus and from his good performance he played. And now, when his performance dropped, other teammates are playing. Because I think Joao is the same as Correa and the others. As soon as he is back in good shape in training, works hard, recovers the goal, which we need, he will play. But as long as I'm here, he'll play for performance. It is clear that every time he was good, he played".

"It's normal that yesterday he made the gesture of silence and was playing with Carrasco and De Paul to see who would score the goal, but as the focus is now on him, anything you who are with the magnifying glass, give your opinion according to what you think. I say everything I have to say to the players in the dressing room, not here."

"The team is doing very well and the reality is another, the playing field. And the reality of the playing field is that there is a coach who chooses the best players based on what he sees. Do you think I don't use Joao to lose? No coach does.

 "I love it because they find focus, we can talk for four hours. He's a fantastic kid, he gets along well with all his teammates, we're just talking about group performance, nothing else."

 "The good thing is to have goal situations, that the team looks for, generates and goes after winning the match. The strength comes from temperament, tranquility, confidence and the only way to score is by creating chances."

"I love how they are playing, Valverde has found his line of play in Bilbao as he played in Barcelona, with fast people, transitions, I like how they play, how they press and how they work and I expect nothing but an important match".

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético de Madrid arrives to this match in fourth position, after beating Girona two goals to one, so they will be looking to overtake their rival in turn.

How does Athletic arrive?

Athletic arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Sevilla, reaching the third position in the general table of the competition.

The match will be played at the San Mames Stadium.

The Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid match will be played at the San Mamés Stadium, located in Bilbao, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Athletic vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
