River Plate vs Rosario Central: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

What time is River Plate vs Rosario Central match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?
This is the kickoff time for the River Plate vs Rosario Central match on October 16 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games River Plate vs Rosario Central
The Millonarios have had the upper hand in the series over the last five matches, winning three games, drawing one and losing one, and the last time they played in front of their home fans they won.
Rosario Central 2-2 River Plate, 2021
River Plate 3-0 Rosario Central, 2021
Rosario Central 0-2 River Plate, 2020
River Plate 2-1 Rosario Central, 2020
River Plate 0-1 Rosario Central, 2019
Key Player Rosario Central
Watch out for what goalkeeper Gaspar Servio can do under the three posts, who is expected to have a lot of activity this Sunday and should come out fine to help his team try to keep a clean sheet or, at least, make it a close game.
Key player River Plate
When the pressure is on Nicolás De La Cruz usually appears as he did last Wednesday with one of the goals to beat Platense and continue in the fight to add one more title to the history.
Last lineup Rosario Central
23 Gaspar Servio, 32 Facundo Almada, 33 Cristian Báez, 3 Lautaro Blanco, 4 Damián Martínez, 5 Francis Mac Allister, 45 Kevin Ortíz, 27 Gino Infantino, 40 Facundo Buonanotte, 9 Jhonatan Candia, 24 Alejo Veliz.
Last lineup River Plate
1 Franco Armani, 22 Javier Pinola, 23 Emanuel Mammana, 24 Enzo Pérez, 20 Milton Casco, 15 Marcelo Herrera, 8 Agustín Palavecino, 10 Juan Quintero, 11 Nicolás De La Cruz, 9 Miguel Borja, 21 Ezequiel Barco.
Rosario Central: For honor
In order to avoid any worries about relegation on the last matchday, Rosario Central has to focus on the mission of getting points, remembering that they have not won in seven matches and they have not won since September 3 when they beat Talleres by the minimum.
River Plate: no margin for error
Although being champions does not depend on themselves, River Plate reacted at the right time and with four victories in a row, including last Wednesday's 2-1 win over Platense, they are still alive in the quest for the title, but 4 points behind leaders Boca Juniors, so they will have to wait for results to know if they can fight for something for the last matchday.
The Kick-off
The River Plate vs Rosario Central match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
