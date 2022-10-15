River Plate vs Rosario Central: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022
Image: Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:27 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Rosario Central Live Score in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Rosario Central match for the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022 on VAVEL US.
3:22 PM2 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Rosario Central match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the River Plate vs Rosario Central match on October 16 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:30 AM

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

3:17 PM2 hours ago

Last games River Plate vs Rosario Central

The Millonarios have had the upper hand in the series over the last five matches, winning three games, drawing one and losing one, and the last time they played in front of their home fans they won.

Rosario Central 2-2 River Plate, 2021

River Plate 3-0 Rosario Central, 2021

Rosario Central 0-2 River Plate, 2020

River Plate 2-1 Rosario Central, 2020

River Plate 0-1 Rosario Central, 2019

3:12 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Rosario Central

Watch out for what goalkeeper Gaspar Servio can do under the three posts, who is expected to have a lot of activity this Sunday and should come out fine to help his team try to keep a clean sheet or, at least, make it a close game.
3:07 PM2 hours ago

Key player River Plate

When the pressure is on Nicolás De La Cruz usually appears as he did last Wednesday with one of the goals to beat Platense and continue in the fight to add one more title to the history.
Image: Infobae
Image: Infobae
3:02 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Rosario Central

23 Gaspar Servio, 32 Facundo Almada, 33 Cristian Báez, 3 Lautaro Blanco, 4 Damián Martínez, 5 Francis Mac Allister, 45 Kevin Ortíz, 27 Gino Infantino, 40 Facundo Buonanotte, 9 Jhonatan Candia, 24 Alejo Veliz.
2:57 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup River Plate

1 Franco Armani, 22 Javier Pinola, 23 Emanuel Mammana, 24 Enzo Pérez, 20 Milton Casco, 15 Marcelo Herrera, 8 Agustín Palavecino, 10 Juan Quintero, 11 Nicolás De La Cruz, 9 Miguel Borja, 21 Ezequiel Barco.
2:52 PM2 hours ago

Rosario Central: For honor

In order to avoid any worries about relegation on the last matchday, Rosario Central has to focus on the mission of getting points, remembering that they have not won in seven matches and they have not won since September 3 when they beat Talleres by the minimum.
2:47 PM3 hours ago

River Plate: no margin for error

Although being champions does not depend on themselves, River Plate reacted at the right time and with four victories in a row, including last Wednesday's 2-1 win over Platense, they are still alive in the quest for the title, but 4 points behind leaders Boca Juniors, so they will have to wait for results to know if they can fight for something for the last matchday.
2:42 PM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The River Plate vs Rosario Central match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
2:37 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022: River Plate vs Rosario Central!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo