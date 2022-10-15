Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live stream
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live online
Monterrey vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarterfinal second leg match?
Peru - 18:00 hrs.
Mexico - 18:00 hrs.
Colombia - 18:00 hrs.
Ecuador - 18:00 hrs.
Venezuela - 19:00 hrs.
Paraguay - 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia - 19:00 hrs.
Argentina - 20:00 hrs.
Chile - 20:00 hrs.
Uruguay - 20:00 hrs.
Spain - 01:00 hrs.
Cruz Azul Statements
"The team played a Liguilla match, that's what Liguilla matches are like, I think the team worked hard today and we will go to Monterrey with the same enthusiasm and the same intention, because in the end the field there (BBVA Stadium) is the same size as the one here. We have to work and find that result with our arguments".
"With certain conditions you try to find a strategy, a tactic to develop it and today if we analyze all that I think that for everything we had done we deserved a little more; however, this is not about deserving, it's about scoring goals and this message speaks of how conscious the boys have been about being ready, prepared and completing the work that is done in a team".
Monterrey Statements
"The draw is a circumstantial draw of the match, of the dispute that existed. What the regulations give you in the event of a tie, you finally pass, but I think we can't base it on that, we have to keep playing, trying to win, the important thing is the attitude we must show, to look like a team that aspires to something important is to go out to win, to finish the actions at home."
"Today the team played an intelligent match, handling Cruz Azul's stay, the altitude, the details when we come to play in the CDMX, very intelligent. It will be a different situation there, with our elements, we will look to play an even more rounded match."
"The case of Rogelio is obvious, I watch him every day, I see his evolution, it has been very good. He has not been involved, but he is ready to play, he can respond perfectly well, he lacks that rhythm for the games, he has no problem to be in the right physical shape".
