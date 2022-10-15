Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarterfinal second leg match?

This is the kickoff time for the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match on October 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 18:00 hrs.

Mexico - 18:00 hrs.

Colombia - 18:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 18:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 19:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 19:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 19:00 hrs.

Argentina - 20:00 hrs.

Chile - 20:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 20:00 hrs.

Spain - 01:00 hrs.

Cruz Azul Statements

Prior to this match, 'Potro' Gutiérrez spoke before the match against Rayados: "The match was very close from all aspects, from the tactical aspect you try not to give advantages, you try to ensure that the team also has that added bonus of the offensive split and at times the team did very well, so I think we have to keep in mind that the playoffs are still open".

"The team played a Liguilla match, that's what Liguilla matches are like, I think the team worked hard today and we will go to Monterrey with the same enthusiasm and the same intention, because in the end the field there (BBVA Stadium) is the same size as the one here. We have to work and find that result with our arguments".

"With certain conditions you try to find a strategy, a tactic to develop it and today if we analyze all that I think that for everything we had done we deserved a little more; however, this is not about deserving, it's about scoring goals and this message speaks of how conscious the boys have been about being ready, prepared and completing the work that is done in a team".

Monterrey Statements

Víctor Manuel Vucetich spoke prior to this important match: "We have shown this posture throughout the season, always trying to move forward, to look for victories. This time we are not going to change in that sense. We have a team that is improving. It's win or die at the end of the day."

"The draw is a circumstantial draw of the match, of the dispute that existed. What the regulations give you in the event of a tie, you finally pass, but I think we can't base it on that, we have to keep playing, trying to win, the important thing is the attitude we must show, to look like a team that aspires to something important is to go out to win, to finish the actions at home."

"Today the team played an intelligent match, handling Cruz Azul's stay, the altitude, the details when we come to play in the CDMX, very intelligent. It will be a different situation there, with our elements, we will look to play an even more rounded match."

"The case of Rogelio is obvious, I watch him every day, I see his evolution, it has been very good. He has not been involved, but he is ready to play, he can respond perfectly well, he lacks that rhythm for the games, he has no problem to be in the right physical shape".

How is Cruz Azul doing?

Cruz Azul qualified for the playoffs in seventh place, then eliminated León with a score of one-nil, which is why they made it to this match.

How does Monterrey arrive?

Rayados arrives at this match after finishing in second place with 35 points, ten wins, five ties and only two defeats, qualifying directly for the playoffs.

The match will be played at BBVA Stadium.

The Monterrey vs Cruz Azul game will be played at BBVA Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
