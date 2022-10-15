Bristol City vs Millwall: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Tune in here Bristol City vs Millwall Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bristol City vs Millwall live match, as well as the latest information from the Ashton Gate Stadium.
How to watch Bristol City vs Millwall Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Bristol City vs Millwall match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Bristol City vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Millwall of October 15th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Millwall

The presence of Zian Flemming stands out at Millwall. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is the team's top scorer in the EFL Championship with four goals in 10 games played, seven of which he has started. In total, he has played 686 minutes.

Key player - Bristol City

In Bristol City, the presence of Nahki Wells stands out. The 32-year-old striker from Bermuda is the team's top scorer in the EFL Championship with six goals, scored in 13 games played, where he has started 10 of them. In total, he has 856 minutes.

Bristol City vs Millwall history

These two teams have met 60 times. The statistics are in favor of Millwall, who have been victorious on 23 occasions, while Bristol City have won on 17 occasions, for a total of 20 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 52 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with 21 victories, while Bristol City has won 13, for a balance of 18 draws. 

If we take into account the times that Bristol City has been at home against Millwall in the EFL Championship, there are 26 matches, where the numbers are even, as each team managed eight wins, leaving a balance of 10 draws.

Millwall

Millwall has been very irregular lately in their matches, however, they achieved a victory in their most recent match against Middlesbrough, but they have the responsibility to achieve better results to climb up the table.

Bristol City

Bristol City has not been going through its best moment, but achieved an important victory in its most recent outing against Preston North End and hopes that this will be the starting point to recover the good path it has been on.

The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium

The Bristol City vs Millwall match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium, located in the city of Bristol, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1887, has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Bristol City vs Millwall Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
