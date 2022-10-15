Ajax vs Excelsior: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Ajax vs Excelsior live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Excelsior live, as well as the latest information coming out of Amsterdam. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Excelsior lineup
For his part, Dijkhuizen may line up with the following eleven to face Ajax. Van Gassel, Horemans, Redouan, Seymor, Tjoe, Azarkan, Baas, Ayoub, Driouech, Goudmijn and Van Duisen.
Possible Ajax lineup
Schreuder may field the following eleven to face Excelsior. Pasveer, Timber, Rensch, Blind, Bassey, Tadic, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Bergwjin and Kudus.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Excelsior of 16th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Ajax vs Excelsior can be watched on the Ajax channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met 45 times. The record between them could not be more unequal. Ajax has the absolute dominance in the clashes between these teams. Schreuder's team has won on 37 occasions. However, Excelsior have two victories. In addition, they have drawn six times.
Excelsior's ranking
Excelsior are lower than their opponents. They are in twelfth place with ten points. They are four points away from relegation. Now they visit Ajax, who need to score to keep their advantage over the second place.
Ajax standings
The league standings are on fire. The top four are separated by a difference of three points. Ajax are second in the standings with 22 points. They are one point behind AZ, the team at the top of the table. The other two pursuers, PSV and Feyenoord, have 21 and 20 points, respectively. Schreuder's team has won seven games, lost one and drawn one. At home, they have three wins and one draw.
Excelsior's last match
Excelsior managed an away draw in the last minutes of the match. The first half ended 0-0, with neither side able to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Dimata, on the hour mark, put Nijmegen ahead. The home side looked to have taken all three points until Lamprou equalized. In the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and the points were shared at the Gofferstadion.
Ajax's last game
In the previous match, Ajax went for the win right from the start. And they managed to beat Volendam away by a score of 2-4. Continuous attacks by the visitors led to the first goal. Tadic scored a penalty in the 20th minute. Before the break, Bassey scored the second to make the score 0-2. After the break, Brobbey scored just past the hour mark to virtually seal the game. In the last quarter of an hour, Zeefuik and Eiting scored for the home side. Klaassen scored the final goal to make it 2-4 to Ajax.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Ajax vs Excelsior this Sunday, October 16 at 20.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 11th matchday of the Eredivisie. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.