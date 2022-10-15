Ajax vs Excelsior: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Eredivisie
Ajax Celebration // Source: Ajax

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:18 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Ajax vs Excelsior live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Excelsior live, as well as the latest information coming out of Amsterdam. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:13 PM2 hours ago

Possible Excelsior lineup

For his part, Dijkhuizen may line up with the following eleven to face Ajax. Van Gassel, Horemans, Redouan, Seymor, Tjoe, Azarkan, Baas, Ayoub, Driouech, Goudmijn and Van Duisen.
3:08 PM2 hours ago

Possible Ajax lineup

Schreuder may field the following eleven to face Excelsior. Pasveer, Timber, Rensch, Blind, Bassey, Tadic, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Bergwjin and Kudus.
3:03 PM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Excelsior of 16th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.

2:58 PM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Ajax vs Excelsior can be watched on the Ajax channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
2:53 PM2 hours ago

History between the two

These teams have met 45 times. The record between them could not be more unequal. Ajax has the absolute dominance in the clashes between these teams. Schreuder's team has won on 37 occasions. However, Excelsior have two victories. In addition, they have drawn six times.
2:48 PM3 hours ago

Excelsior's ranking

Excelsior are lower than their opponents. They are in twelfth place with ten points. They are four points away from relegation. Now they visit Ajax, who need to score to keep their advantage over the second place.
2:43 PM3 hours ago

Ajax standings

The league standings are on fire. The top four are separated by a difference of three points. Ajax are second in the standings with 22 points. They are one point behind AZ, the team at the top of the table. The other two pursuers, PSV and Feyenoord, have 21 and 20 points, respectively. Schreuder's team has won seven games, lost one and drawn one. At home, they have three wins and one draw.
2:38 PM3 hours ago

Excelsior's last match

Excelsior managed an away draw in the last minutes of the match. The first half ended 0-0, with neither side able to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Dimata, on the hour mark, put Nijmegen ahead. The home side looked to have taken all three points until Lamprou equalized. In the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and the points were shared at the Gofferstadion.
2:33 PM3 hours ago

Ajax's last game

In the previous match, Ajax went for the win right from the start. And they managed to beat Volendam away by a score of 2-4. Continuous attacks by the visitors led to the first goal. Tadic scored a penalty in the 20th minute. Before the break, Bassey scored the second to make the score 0-2. After the break, Brobbey scored just past the hour mark to virtually seal the game. In the last quarter of an hour, Zeefuik and Eiting scored for the home side. Klaassen scored the final goal to make it 2-4 to Ajax.
2:28 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Ajax vs Excelsior this Sunday, October 16 at 20.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 11th matchday of the Eredivisie. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo