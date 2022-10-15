Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the live starting line-ups for Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund corresponding to Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Alte Forsterei. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star +
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:30 p.m. on #Vamos
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star +, ESPN2
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Sheraldo Becker, a must see player!
The Union Berlin striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues with the capital team after a good season last season in the Bundesliga, in which he had 6 goals and 19 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece in the Union Berlin München forward and continue showing the great level of last season. He currently has 7 goals and 4 assists in 13 games played.
How does Union Berlin get here?
Union Berlin starts a new season of the Bundesliga, after having finished the previous one in fifth position and qualifying for the Europa League. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Jordan, Diogo Leite, Morten Thorsby and Jamie Leweling to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, the Capitalinos are in first place in the Bundesliga with 20 units after 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, in addition to having a 4-point distance between them and Dortmund and Bayern. However, in the UEFA competition the team has not obtained the expected results and is placed in third position in Group D, behind Braga and Union Saint-Gilloise. The team has lacked a goal in the Europa League and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. The Capitalinos hope to get a positive result against Dortmund, to maintain their distance in the table and hope that Bayern does not come within 2 points of them.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Dortmund and, after the departure of Haaland, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final squad for his team. heading to Qatar.
How does Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals.
Where's the game?
The Alte Forsterei located in the city of Berlin will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 22,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund match, corresponding to the duel of Date 10 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Alte Forsterei, at 10:30 am.