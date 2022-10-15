Motherwell vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Motherwell vs Rangers Live Score!
How to watch Motherwell vs Rangers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Paramount +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Motherwell vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina: 8:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 AM on Star +
Brasil: 8:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 7:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 6:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 AM on Paramount +
España: 1:00 PM
México: 6:00 AM en Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 6:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Rangers
In Rangers, the presence of Antonio Čolak stands out. The 29-year-old German striker is the team's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 10 goals, scored in nine games played, where he has started all of them. In total, he has 647 minutes.
Key player - Motherwell
In Motherwell the presence of Kevin van Veen stands out. The 31-year-old Dutch striker is the team's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with seven goals, scored in 10 games played, where he has started all of them. In total, he has 856 minutes.
Motherwell vs Rangers history
These two teams have met 281 times. The statistics are in favor of Rangers, who have been victorious on 193 occasions, while Motherwell have won on 39 occasions, leaving a balance of 49 draws.
In the Scottish Premiership...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Scottish Premiership, we count 270 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Rangers with 186 victories, while Motherwell has won 36, for a balance of 48 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Motherwell have been at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, there are 135 matches, where the Gers have the advantage with 79 wins over the 27 that the Dossers have achieved, and the 29 draws that have been given.
Rangers
Rangers come into this game in a hurry to get a win that will allow them to stay close to the top of the table, especially after the crushing defeat they suffered during the week at the hands of Liverpool (7-1), which certified their elimination from the competition and forced them to fight for a place in the UEFA Europa League.
Motherwell
Motherwell comes from losing in their visit to Hibernian, adding their third defeat in the last five matches, results that have them in an uncomfortable position. However, they have the opportunity to move up several places in the table if they get the win, so they have the task of achieving it at any cost.