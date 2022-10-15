Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Rotterdam: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Rotterdam match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Rotterdam match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Rotterdam of October 16th, in several countries:
México: 09:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:45 horas
Chile: 10:45 horas
Colombia: 09:45 horas
Perú: 09:45 horas
EE.UU.: 10:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:45 horas
Uruguay: 11:45 horas
Paraguay: 10:45 horas
España: 16:45 horas
Where and how to watch Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 21st time that these two teams have met in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams, which will seek to improve their record and reduce the balance, where the balance is very much on Feyenoord's side, with 11 wins, 4 draws and 5 for AZ.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the scales are quite different, with AZ Alkmaar having 4 wins, leaving 0 draws and 4 wins for Feyenoord.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 27 Feb, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, 7 Nov, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 4-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 28 Feb, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-3 AZ Alkmaar, 24 Jan, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 26 Sep, 2019, Dutch Eredivisie
How are AZ coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Apollon, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and avoiding defeats.
Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
FC Utrecht 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 9 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Apollon Limassol, 6 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
FC Groningen 1-4 AZ Alkmaar, 1 Oct, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 18 Sep, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
How is Feyenoord coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their last win against Twente, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-2 FC Midtjylland, 13 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-0 FC Twente ,9 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Midtjylland 2-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 6 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 2 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 4-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 18 Sep, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
Watch out for this Az player
Denmark's striker, Jens Odgaard has had a good performance, playing in 5 games as a starter and one as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in less games played.
Keep an eye on this Feyenoord player
Brazilian striker Danilo has had a good performance with Feyenoord, playing in 8 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals and 1 assists, being the main striker of the team, but he has not scored in the last games, so he will be looking to return to the goal path.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Az Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Eredivisie match. The match will take place at the AFAS Stadion, at 10:45 am.