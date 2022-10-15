Southampton vs West Ham: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Southampton vs West Ham Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Southampton vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.
What time is Southampton vs West Ham match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs West Ham of 16th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10AM in Star+
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+
Colombia: 8AM in Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in Peacock
Spain: 1PM in DAZN, DAZN4
Mexico: 8AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+
Referee
Peter Banks is the referee for the match, with Eddie Smart and Nick Creenhalgh as assistants, plus Simon Hooper in charge of VAR.
Probable West Ham
The probable West Ham team for the match is: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, and Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paquetá, and Fornals; Scamacca.
Probable Southampton
The probable Southampton team for the match is: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Aribo, Elyounoussi and Armstrong; Adams.
Injuries
Southampton will not be able to use the injured Livramento and Lavia, as well as Djenepo, who is ill. At West Ham, Ogbonna is out due to injury, as well as Aguerd and Cornet.
Premier League
West Ham are in 13th position with 10 points, tied with Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Everton, as well as being two points behind Fulham and three behind Brentford and Bournemouth. West Ham are one point above Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton. Just below, opening the relegation zone, is Southampton, two points below Wolverhampton, two above Leicester and Nottigham Forest, the bottom of the competition.
Last Matches: West Ham
West Ham on the other side comes in a completely different phase, with three wins in recent games. The first was on Thursday (6), by 1-0, away from home, in the Conference League, over Anderlecht, with a goal by Scamacca. On Sunday (9), the other victory came, by 3-1, with Andreas Pereira opening the scoring, but Bowen equalizing, Scamacca turning and Antonio closing the account, over Fulham, at home. Finally, last Thursday (13), again in the Conference, the victory was over Anderlecht again, by 2-1, with Benrahma and Bowen scoring, while Esposito deducted.
Last Matches: Southampton
Southampton come into the match on the back of three straight defeats in the Premier League. On September 16 the first defeat came, away from home, to Aston Villa, by 1-0, with Jacob Ramsey scoring. After that, on Saturday (01), the defeat came to Everton, 2-1, at home, with Aribo scoring the first goal, but taking the turn when Coady and McNeil scored, all in the second half. Finally, on Saturday (8), the defeat was a thrashing, to Manchester City, away 4-0, with goals from João Cancelo, Foden, Mahrez and Haaland.
