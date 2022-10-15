Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: Sporting News

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors of October 16th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX +
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season in the local league. He has scored 12 goals in the year in 30 matches played, where he has started 26 of them. He has a total of 2090 minutes.

Key player - Newell's Old Boys

The presence of Juan Manuel García stands out in Newell's Old Boys. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season in the local league. He has scored seven goals this year in 34 games played, where he has started 31 of them. He has 2513 minutes in total.

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors history

These two teams have met on 156 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 67 occasions, while Newell's Old Boys have won on 42 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.

The last five times Boca has visited Newell's it has won twice, drawn twice and lost only once.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors comes into this match with the possibility of being one step away from the title. The team coached by Hugo Ibarra is still undefeated since his arrival on the bench and will want this match to be one more in that list.
Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys come into this match after a 2-0 defeat against Tigre and although they have already qualified for the Copa Sudamericana 2023, they need a win to restore their confidence in the final part of the championship.
The match will be played at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium

The match Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors will be played at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, located in the city of Rosario, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1911, has a capacity for 38,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
