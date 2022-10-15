Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 3:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX +
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season in the local league. He has scored 12 goals in the year in 30 matches played, where he has started 26 of them. He has a total of 2090 minutes.
Key player - Newell's Old Boys
The presence of Juan Manuel García stands out in Newell's Old Boys. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season in the local league. He has scored seven goals this year in 34 games played, where he has started 31 of them. He has 2513 minutes in total.
Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors history
These two teams have met on 156 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 67 occasions, while Newell's Old Boys have won on 42 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.
The last five times Boca has visited Newell's it has won twice, drawn twice and lost only once.