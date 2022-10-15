Pachuca vs Tigres: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022
Pachuca vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Tigres match for the Liga MX Playoffs 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Pachuca vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Tigres of October 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 10:06 PM on TUDN

Mexico: 9:06 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports

Background Pachuca vs Tigres

In the last six matches, the Tuzos have the advantage with three wins (all of them at home), one draw and two defeats. It should be remembered that the Felinos won the first leg by the narrowest of margins with a goal from Gignac.

Tigres 1-0 Pachuca, First Leg Quarterfinals

Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021

Tigres 3-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2021

Pachuca 1-0 Tigres, Clausura 2021

Tigres 1-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2022

Key player Tigres

If there is an inspired player in this series, it is André-Pierre Gignac, who scored the only goal in the first leg and thus surpassed Alberto García Aspe as the third best scorer in the history of the Liguillas; he also received the Golden Ball from Mikel Arriola last Thursday.
Key player Pachuca

Despite his seniority, Avilés Hurtado is still an explosive man up front and in the first leg he caused some havoc for the rival defense, so he could be one of the keys for the Pachuca Tuzos to come back in the last 90 minutes.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 17 Francisco Córdova, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 14 Jesús Garza, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 23 Luis Quiñones.
Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 85 Mauricio Isais, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 11 Avilés Hurtado, 16 Javier López, 100 Israel Luna, 7 Nicolás Ibáñez.
No refereeing controversy

Contrary to what happens, Piojo Herrera remained calm about the refereeing and pointed out that he did not see any controversy after the penalty was awarded and indicated that the cards were even for both teams.

"I don't know what it affected, I have no idea. There was a penalty, first it was marked, it went to the VAR, and he takes it away. When he saw it, I can no longer claim it. Whether it is or not, we'll see, we'll analyze it, but today he gave yellow cards equally to everyone, the first to Samir for a stomp, another to Angulo and he did the same. The cards were even".

Tigres: defensive order

If Tigres have set out to do anything in this tournament, it is to be a very good defense and, in the last three games, they have not allowed a goal and, if they continue to do so, they could be on the verge of the Final. The Felinos only need to win or draw by any score, remembering that a draw on aggregate does not qualify them for the Final.
Pachuca: to win at home

The Pachuca Tuzos have no other option this Sunday but to win by any score to reach the semifinals of the competition. Despite Thursday's defeat by the minimum difference, the reality is that the team from the Bella Airosa did not disappoint and played much better soccer in the second half, which, if they were to repeat it, could be the way to victory.
The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs Tigres match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Hidalgo, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Pachuca vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
