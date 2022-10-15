Pachuca vs Tigres: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pachuca vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Pachuca vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 10:06 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 9:06 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:06 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:06 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:06 AM
Mexico: 9:06 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 9:06 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 11:06 PM on Claro Sports
Background Pachuca vs Tigres
Tigres 1-0 Pachuca, First Leg Quarterfinals
Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 3-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2021
Pachuca 1-0 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 1-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2022
Key player Tigres
Key player Pachuca
Last lineup Tigres
Last lineup Pachuca
No refereeing controversy
"I don't know what it affected, I have no idea. There was a penalty, first it was marked, it went to the VAR, and he takes it away. When he saw it, I can no longer claim it. Whether it is or not, we'll see, we'll analyze it, but today he gave yellow cards equally to everyone, the first to Samir for a stomp, another to Angulo and he did the same. The cards were even".