LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs Match

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC match for the MLS Playoffs.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC match for MLS Playoffs 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC of October 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on TUDN.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Nashville SC Latest Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, Jacob Shaffelburg, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, and Teal Bunbury.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Nashville SC Players to Watch
There are three Nashville players to watch out for, all of whom will lead the team to victory. The first is midfielder Hany Mukhtar (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 23 goals so far in the tournament, scored in the last game against LA Galaxy and is not going to stop. Another player is C.J. Sapong (#17), plays the forward position, has 5 goals and 5 assists in 32 games played and is a key man in case the game gets too close. Last game against FC Dallas he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece to generate dangerous plays for Nashville. Finally, Randall Leal (#8) with 5 assists is recognized as the team's second-highest assister and is expected to feature heavily in the match. All three players are considered key to Nashville's offensive attack and will be paramount in beating the LA Galaxy.
Nashville SC in the tournament
Nashville also had a very good regular tournament, after 13 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses, they add up to 50 points that establishes them in the fifth position in the west. Their last game was against LAFC on October 9, where Nashville took all three points with a 1-0 win at Banc of California Stadium. Nashville's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and thus advance to the semifinals of the Western Conference, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Nashville SC. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored a goal in the last game against Houston Dynamo, in 31 games played he has got 17 goals and 3 assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the fifth highest assist of the team. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another game distributor on the court that is of the utmost importance, he is the team's second-highest assister, he has generated 5 assists in 8 games as a starter and 1 coming off the bench. He also scored two goals in the regular tournament so we could see him scoring against Nashville. Lastly, 22-year-old forward Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's second-highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 14 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses, they have 50 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the pace in the postseason and advance to the conference semifinals. Their last game was on October 9, 2022 and resulted in a 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium, earning their fourteenth victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The Stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and it is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Favourite?
In the only two meetings between the two clubs, the LA Galaxy have won one and drawn the other, making them the favourites.
