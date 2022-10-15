New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati match for the MLS Playoffs.
What time is the New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati match for MLS Playoffs 2022?
This is the start time of the game New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati of October 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on TUDN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
FC Cincinnati Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Roman Celentano, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Nick Hagglund, Júnior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell, Brenner and Brandon Vázquez.
Latest New York Red Bulls lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Carlos Coronel, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Andrés Reyes, Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, John Tolkin, Dylan Nealis, Elias Manoel, Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas.
FC Cincinnati Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to FC Cincinnati's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against the New York Red Bulls. American player Brandon Vazquez (#19), his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He has scored in the last three games and he does not plan to stop, in 32 games played he has achieved 17 goals and 5 assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the third highest assister of the team. Midfielder Luciano Acosta (#10) is another on-court game dealer who is of the utmost importance, he is the team's biggest assister, he has generated 13 assists in 29 games. He also scored 9 goals in the regular tournament so we could see him scoring on Saturday. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Brenner (#9) is the team's second-highest scorer with 15 goals in 28 games. Brenner at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
FC Cincinnati in the tournament
The Cincinnati team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 12 wins, 13 draws and 9 losses, they have 49 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Eastern Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the pace in the postseason and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Saturday's game is important to ensure their ticket to the semifinals. Their last game was on October 9, 2022 and resulted in a 5-2 victory against D.C. United at Audi Field and thus achieved their twelfth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Jugadores a seguir de New York Red Bulls
Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo y defensivo de New York Red Bulls y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra FC Cincinnati. El jugador brasileño Luquinhas (#82) es el creativo del equipo, su habilidad para controlar el balón y generar jugadas han sido de gran valor para su equipo. En 29 juegos jugados ha conseguido 5 goles y 3 asistencias, esto lo convierte en el segundo mayor anotador y el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo. El mediocampista Cristian Cásseres Jr. (#23) es otro distribuidor de juego dentro de la cancha que es muy importante, es el mayor asistidor del equipo, ha generado 5 asistencias en 27 juegos como titular. Por último, el mediocampista de 26 años Lewis Morgan (#10) qué es el mayor anotador del equipo con 14 goles en 31 partidos y también es el segundo mayor asistidor con 4 asistencias en el torneo. Lewis a su corta edad ha logrado mucho en el equipo y es muy probable que lo veamos anotando en el partido.
New York Red Bulls in the tournament
The New York Red Bulls have had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 15 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses, they have 53 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Eastern Conference. They're looking to get to the Eastern Conference finals, it's important that they win Saturday's game for them to do that. Their last game was on October 9, 2022 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Charlotte FC at the Red Bull Arena and thus they got their fifteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and keep the victory for the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in the game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The Stadium
The Red Bull Arena is located in the city of New Jersey, United States and was previously known as Harrison Arena. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2010. It is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and it cost 200 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS Playoffs 2022: New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.