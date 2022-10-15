Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake match in the MLS.
What time is Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake of October 16th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the fourth time that these two teams have met in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and close the gap, which is not very close for either side, with two wins for both teams.
Austin FC 3-0 Real Salt Lake, 14 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Real Salt Lake 2-1 Austin FC, 14 May, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Austin FC 2-1 Real Salt Lake FC, 2 Oct, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 1-0 Austin FC, 14 Aug, 2021, U.S. Major League Socce
How is Austin FC coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses, so they will not want to continue with this streak and avoid defeats.
Austin FC 1-1 Colorado Rapids, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Austin FC, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Austin FC 3-0 Real Salt Lake, 14 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Austin FC, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
How is Real Salt Lake doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their last win against Portland Timbers, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Portland Timbers, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake, 1 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Atlas, 22 Sep, 2022, Friendly Match
Real Salt Lake 1-2 FC Cincinnati, 17 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Austin FC 3-0 Real Salt Lake, 14 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this Austin player
The Argentine striker, Sebastian Driussi has performed well, playing in 31 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 21 goals and 4 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in less games played.
Watch out for this Real Salt Lake player
Venezuelan forward Sergio Córdova has not had a good performance with Real Salt Lake, playing in 26 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals and 1 assists, being the main striker of the team, but has not scored in the last game, so he will look to return to the path of the goal and take his team to the next phase.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake MLS match. The match will take place at Q2 Stadium, at 15:00.