Current champion

Porto é the current champion of the Cup of Portugal. In total, there are 18 titles, where they lose to Benfica, who have 26.
Porto

The Dragon arrives for the duel with an unbeaten record of five games, where he scored first in four of them. Porto also won four of those five games and did not concede a goal in three of them.
How does Anadia arrive?

Anadia is having a good time. He comes into the game with two wins in a row, after having lost twice. The team occupies the 7º placement of the third division of Portugal.
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

''É always special before and after, during the game é exactly the same. I'll want to win and pass the playoffs. É a region that means a lot to me, was part of my children's journey, and the club has always treated them well. I have a lot of affection for all those people.''

''First, I think about it, later too, but during the game we will want to beat an Anadia that é an interesting team and wants to play football. Not being extremely aggressive, like others in Liga 3, she likes to play. Anadia's team is á studied at every moment of the game, I know the squad almost all by heart. We take the game seriously, not é bluff We are prepared, always with great respect for the opponent.''

''É a cup game, we have to be attentive and understand that you have to analyze the opponent as if it were from the Champions League. If there is this humility on our part, things can be easier. We are going to encounter different difficulties, but we are going to have difficulties. Nowadays, in Liga 3 and II Liga, there are quality players and technical teams. We can't stop being the team we are, if we don't risk the Cup happening and we don't want that.''

''The calendar é what é. We have to respect him, we have to take it with important games. This game é in the middle of a post-stop route, é all excellent, because we come from a game where we could have done better. Now we have a game that will not be decompressed. Everyone likes the Cup final, as it was last year, but even; lá há a route and there is; games that theoretically are easier and when complications appear... Tomorrow, almost à Monday, we'll see if it was a good game and at the right time", he said.

''É It's always special to think about it before and after the games, during the game it's just like me. I want to win and pass the qualifiers, we want to be better than Anadia. É a region that tells me a lot, é where I live, it was part of my family and I have a lot of affection for those people. Already; lá alive há more than 20 years, but é It's important to mention that I think about it before and after the game, because we usually stop close by, already; in Mealhada. During the game, we will not want to win. É an interesting team, not being an extremely aggressive team, they like to play in a classic 4-4-2. Anadia's team is á studied at all times, I know the squad almost by heart, not é bluff none. It has two victories and the most significant defeat was against Vilaverdense, in which they played for half an hour with one less", he concluded.

Probable Port!

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fabio Cardoso, David Carmo, Sanusi; Mateus Uribe, Eustáquio, Otávio, Galeno; Taremi, Pepê.
How does Porto arrive?

 Porto comes with a lot of morale for the confrontation. The team won the last four games, including Braga, Portimonense and Bayer Leverkusen twice, for the Champions League, where the Dragon recovered in the competition and jumped to second place with six points.
Portugal Cup

The two teams face each other for the third phase of the Portuguese Cup.
The game will be played at Estádio Municipal Engenheiro Sílvio Henriques Cerveira

The game Anadia vs Porto  will be played at the Estádio Municipal Engenheiro Sílvio Henriques Cerveira with a capacity for 6.000 people.
