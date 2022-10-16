Liverpool vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

11:05 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester City live, as well as the latest information from Anfield Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
11:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live online

The match will be broadcasted on TV on Telemundo channel.

Liverpool vs Manchester City can be tuned in from the live streams on the FuboTV App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

10:55 PMan hour ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match of the Premier League Matchday 10?

This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on October 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 17:30 hours

Argentina: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 08:30 PT / 11:30 ET

10:50 PMan hour ago

Manchester City Statement

Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of this important match: "We have a lot of games. We can't forget that we played a lot of games in a row last season. They feel good and they are ready for Sunday...".

"As you know, I don't think about it for a second. With two or three weeks to go until the World Cup, this [the matches] is the most important thing...".

"These types of players always make a mark on your career. Even if they are not at their best, the quality is there. They are so good, they scored seven in the last game. We played many times against Liverpool, Salah, we know they are a great team."

"Our biggest achievement as a team, but everything can change immediately. Two months ago, Liverpool were fighting for a prestigious situation in English soccer.... I analyze as a team always expecting the best from them."

"You have to behave at the maximum, at the highest level, especially off the ball, for the second balls many many many things. At Anfield, whether we win or lose, we always play with a lot of personality....".

 "I don't know [if he is revolutionary]. He is who he is, as a footballer, with his movement, his pace and his potential. I don't know if he's revolutionary, he's one of the best so far, there's no doubt about that...".

 "They have always been very good. I know the quality they have. If it was like this with 10 games left, I would say I don't think they can catch us, but now anything can happen. They're still our rivals."

10:45 PMan hour ago

Liverpool Statement

Jurgen Klopp spoke ahead of the game: "I've said before that the situation shouldn't be like this, and we can discuss it every year and all that kind of stuff. I know, a lot of people think it's a tradition [and] we wanted to play on Boxing Day, we could have played on Boxing Day, no problem [but] it was because of Leeds and the situation there, so we accepted it. So, playing on the 26th and 28th is not right, and I say that because it's true. I think you can find solutions for that, it's not that difficult to play soccer in a slightly different way - 26th and 29th, where's the problem? Some teams are doing it. United play tonight and I'm not sure when they have the next game, but probably not the 29th." 

"There are enough days to play soccer and that would help the players, even without COVID, and the problem is that now some teams definitely have a COVID problem at the moment. Then you rush a smaller group of players for two games. You need luck right now and I don't think we should need luck right now, that's the situation. We've said it and very often. Boxing Day is never in doubt, we all want to play Boxing Day, it's a great fixture, everybody loves it, it's great for the people, it's great for the players, really good for everybody, but after that? We won't stop discussing it because if we don't discuss it then it stays like that. Maybe it will stay that way, but the players need help and the help has to come from other areas. That means that now the coaches are the closest to the players and we have to deal with all these kinds of things, and that's why we are very clear about it."

10:40 PMan hour ago

How are Manchester City coming into the game?

Manchester City comes into this match after beating Southampton in the ninth round of the Premier League, four-nil, for its seventh win of the season and a second-place finish.

10:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool arrives after a three-goal draw against Brighton, however, in midweek they beat Rangers seven to one, so they are in good spirits.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Anfield Stadium.

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at the Anfield Stadium, located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people.
10:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
