Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match, as well as the latest information from Villa Park Stadium. Don’t miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL’s coverage.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?
This is the kickoff time for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on October 16, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star+
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 9:00 AM Peacock
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star+
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
History
These teams have met 149 times, of which 52 have been victories for Aston Villa and on 63 occasions, the three points have gone to the Londoners. They have shared points 34 times. Aston have scored 209 goals while Chelsea have scored 236. The last match between the two ended 1-3 with Chelsea winning on December 26.
Key player - Chelsea
Among the new signings of this transfer window, Chelsea acquired the rights to Raheem Sterling, a name well known to fans of this league. The 27-year-old Englishman already has three goals and one assist in the seven games he has played this season.
Key player - Aston Villa
In this regular season, a couple of players have managed to stand out, including Ollie Watkins, the 26-year-old English striker who has managed to score a goal and also has two assists in the nine games of the current league.
Chelsea
The London team has managed to recover after several setbacks. The team led by the new coach, Graham Potter, has three wins in a row and has climbed up the table to reach fourth place with 16 points, however, there is a considerable difference between them and Tottenham, which is the third team in the league, as they have 23 points, that is, there are seven points difference.
Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard's team is not going through a great moment. They are at the bottom of the table, more specifically in 16th place, and have only managed to get nine points in nine games. They have only won the match against Everton and got a draw against Manchester City, the rest of the matches have ended in defeats.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is Villa Park. Located in the city of Birmingham, England, since 1897, year in which this building was built, it has been since its inauguration, the home of Aston Villa. It is adjacent to the Witton and Aston train stations and has been the scene of 16 matches of the English national team at senior level. It holds the title of being the stadium with the most FA Cup semi-final matches. Before 1914, the stadium had a cycling track and also hosted cycling events. It has been remodeled several times and a new remodeling is contemplated in the north stand to increase capacity and they also plan to build a museum, a hotel and a megastore. It has a capacity of 42,682 spectators and with the expansion of the north grandstand, it will have a capacity of approximately 55,000 spectators.
