Santos vs Toluca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:29 PM39 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Santos vs Toluca live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs Toluca live, as well as the latest information from the TSM Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
11:24 PM44 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Toluca live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Santos vs Toluca can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

11:19 PMan hour ago

What time is the Santos vs Toluca match of the second leg quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Liguilla?

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Toluca match on October 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 02:06 hours

Argentina: 21:06 hours

Brazil: 21:06 hours

Uruguay: 21:06 hours

Chile: 21:06 hours

Paraguay: 21:06 hours

Venezuela: 20:06 hours

Bolivia: 20:06 hours

Colombia: 7:06 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:06 p.m.

Peru: 7:06 p.m.

Mexico: 19:06 hrs.

United States: 17:06 hrs. PT / 20:06 ET

11:14 PMan hour ago

Toluca's Statements

Ignacio Ambriz spoke after the end of the first leg, where the home side ended up taking the lead: "It's 90 minutes that we have achieved a favorable result, but it's going to be tougher, complicated and difficult there, they are a good team, well managed.

"If we don't have that temperament, that personality? Knowing that one goal is not the difference, I think the fans and they themselves are going to come out with everything, we have to prepare very well."

"He never talked about the referees, I try not to get involved, they are human beings, they can make mistakes on one side or the other, but for me, I think he did a good job, I think he had nothing to do with the goals or the small controversies that happened, which were very few and the referee has nothing to do with it."

"It's 90 minutes that we have taken a favorable result, but over there it's going to be heavier, complicated, difficult, it's a good team, well managed."

"If we don't have that temperament, that personality? Knowing that one goal is not the difference, I think the fans and they themselves are going to come out with everything, we have to prepare very well."

"He never talked about the referees, I try not to get involved, they are human beings, they can make mistakes on one side or the other, but for me, I think he did a good job, I think he had nothing to do with the goals or the small controversies that happened, which were very few and the referee has nothing to do with it."

"That's how soccer is, when I coach the team I prepare it to win, there are times when I prepare it, there are times when it has been enough for us, there are times when it has not. Right now we have had a good closing and it seems that we are in a good moment, but we have to wait for Sunday and it will be a very tough match and we have to go with all our mettle to play with a lot of personality".

11:09 PMan hour ago

Santos' statements

Eduardo Fentanes spoke after the match at the Nemesio Diez: "In the Liguilla, you have to know how to get through the moments. I'm very proud of my players, but this is only halftime, there's a one-goal difference and with our people we're going to pull through."

"We had fantastic moments, obviously there is a lot to improve, but we are alive and with the full conviction that in Torreón we are going to solve it."

"I have 27 players, Juan did not play the last one and we won it, we have enough squad, we have a squad that has endured absences and we have options. I am neither desperate nor calm. I am ready to help the team, to transmit this tranquility. I want them to never give up, this team never gives up.

11:04 PMan hour ago

How are Toluca coming along?

Toluca defeated Juárez three goals to zero in the playoffs of this Apertura 2022, making it to the Liguilla of this Apertura 2022.

10:59 PMan hour ago

How will Santos arrive?

Santos arrives at this match after finishing the competition in third place, a position it obtained after ten wins, three ties and four defeats throughout the competition.

10:54 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at TSM Stadium.

The Santos vs Toluca match will be played at the TSM Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
10:49 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Playoffs Liga MX match: Santos vs Toluca Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo