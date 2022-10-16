Santos vs Toluca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Santos vs Toluca live on TV.
Where and how to watch Santos vs Toluca live online
Santos vs Toluca can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Santos vs Toluca match of the second leg quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Liguilla?
Spain: 02:06 hours
Argentina: 21:06 hours
Brazil: 21:06 hours
Uruguay: 21:06 hours
Chile: 21:06 hours
Paraguay: 21:06 hours
Venezuela: 20:06 hours
Bolivia: 20:06 hours
Colombia: 7:06 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:06 p.m.
Peru: 7:06 p.m.
Mexico: 19:06 hrs.
United States: 17:06 hrs. PT / 20:06 ET
Toluca's Statements
"If we don't have that temperament, that personality? Knowing that one goal is not the difference, I think the fans and they themselves are going to come out with everything, we have to prepare very well."
"He never talked about the referees, I try not to get involved, they are human beings, they can make mistakes on one side or the other, but for me, I think he did a good job, I think he had nothing to do with the goals or the small controversies that happened, which were very few and the referee has nothing to do with it."
"It's 90 minutes that we have taken a favorable result, but over there it's going to be heavier, complicated, difficult, it's a good team, well managed."
"That's how soccer is, when I coach the team I prepare it to win, there are times when I prepare it, there are times when it has been enough for us, there are times when it has not. Right now we have had a good closing and it seems that we are in a good moment, but we have to wait for Sunday and it will be a very tough match and we have to go with all our mettle to play with a lot of personality".
Santos' statements
"We had fantastic moments, obviously there is a lot to improve, but we are alive and with the full conviction that in Torreón we are going to solve it."
"I have 27 players, Juan did not play the last one and we won it, we have enough squad, we have a squad that has endured absences and we have options. I am neither desperate nor calm. I am ready to help the team, to transmit this tranquility. I want them to never give up, this team never gives up.
How are Toluca coming along?
How will Santos arrive?