PSG vs Marseille: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for Ligue 1 2022?
This is the start time of the game Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille of October 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Olympique de Marseille
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rubén Blanco, Leonardo Balerdi, Samuel Gigot, Chancel Mbemba, Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier, Nuno Tavares, Issa Kaboré, Alexis Sánchez, Dimitri Payet and Gerson.
Last lineup of Paris Saint-Germain
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.
Olympique de Marseille players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Olympique de Marseille's offense. The first is Alexis Sánchez (#70), he plays in the forward position and is the leader on offense. He is the team's top scorer in the season with 4 goals in 8 games played. He scored in the last game against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League and is not going to stop. The next player is Jonathan Clauss (#7), in 9 games played he has 4 assists which makes him the team's biggest assister of the season and we could possibly see him make his 5th assist of this tournament on Sunday. Finally, defender Nuno Tavares (#30), in Ligue 1 has 3 goals in 9 games played, making him the team's second highest scorer and we could see him score on Sunday.
Olympique de Marseille in the tournament
Just like Paris Saint-Germain, the Marseille team had a great start to the season with 7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, giving them 23 points. With their last loss of the tournament they finished in third position in the general table and are only surpassed by Lorient and PSG. This season they seek to be among the first 5 places in the general table and get a ticket for the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was against AC Ajaccio on October 8, where they lost 2-1 and thus lost their first match of the season at the Stade Vélodrome. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the match against Olympique de Marseille. The player Neymar (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team. He is the team's top scorer this season with 8 goals in 10 games played and he is also the team's top assister with 7 assists. The following is the Argentine player Lionel Messi (#30), he plays in the forward position, he is the second highest assister of the team with 7 assists. He's a very experienced player and we could see him get his eighth assist on Sunday. Lastly, the French midfielder Kylian Mbappé (#7). He is a very important player, he scored three goals last game making him the second highest scorer in the team with 8 goals in 9 games played.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
A few weeks ago the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season began, Paris Saint-Germain is looking to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by getting 8 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses, which gives them 26 points, with that they are in the first position of the general table. Last season they won the tournament and their goal this year is to stay in first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on October 8, resulting in a draw against Stade de Reims, the score was 0-0 at Stade Auguste-Delaune II. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Parc des Princes is located in Paris, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,575 spectators and it is the home of Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897 and cost 90 million French francs.