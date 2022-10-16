Sampdoria vs Roma: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: AS Roma (Twitter)

12:07 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Sampdoria vs Roma Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sampdoria vs Roma live match, as well as the latest information from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:02 AMan hour ago

How to watch Sampdoria vs Roma Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sampdoria vs Roma match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:57 PMan hour ago

What time is Sampdoria vs Roma match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Roma of October 17th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM en Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar +
Mexico: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

11:52 PMan hour ago

Key player - Roma

In Roma, the presence of Tammy Abraham stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A, he has two goals and one assist in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has a total of 641 minutes.

11:47 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Sampdoria

In Sampdoria the presence of Filip Đuričić stands out. The 30-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A he has two goals in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 561 minutes in total.

11:42 PM2 hours ago

Sampdoria vs Roma history

These two teams have met 141 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have emerged victorious on 58 occasions, while Sampdoria have won on 44 occasions, for a total of 39 draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 128 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 52 victories, while Sampdoria has won 40, for a balance of 36 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Sampdoria have played at home against Roma in Serie A, there are 64 matches, where Sampdoria have the advantage with 30 wins over the 11 that the 'Red and Yellows have won, and the 23 draws that have taken place.

11:37 PM2 hours ago

Roma

Roma comes into this match with the task of getting a win, after a Europa League draw against Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Although Roma beat Lecce 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico last Serie A matchday and have two consecutive wins, they still need to string together a winning streak to improve their position in the standings, where they are currently in seventh place with 19 points.

11:32 PM2 hours ago

Sampdoria

Sampdoria are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Bologna. Although they broke a significant losing streak, they still need to win in order to get out of the uncomfortable last place in the table and what better way to do it than at home. 

11:27 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The Sampdoria vs Roma match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, located in the suburb of Marassi, in the city of Genoa, capital of Liguria, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1911, has a capacity for 36,600 people.
11:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Sampdoria vs Roma Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
