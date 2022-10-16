Sampdoria vs Roma: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sampdoria vs Roma match for Serie A?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM en Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar +
Mexico: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Roma
In Roma, the presence of Tammy Abraham stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A, he has two goals and one assist in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has a total of 641 minutes.
Key player - Sampdoria
In Sampdoria the presence of Filip Đuričić stands out. The 30-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A he has two goals in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 561 minutes in total.
Sampdoria vs Roma history
These two teams have met 141 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have emerged victorious on 58 occasions, while Sampdoria have won on 44 occasions, for a total of 39 draws.
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 128 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 52 victories, while Sampdoria has won 40, for a balance of 36 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Sampdoria have played at home against Roma in Serie A, there are 64 matches, where Sampdoria have the advantage with 30 wins over the 11 that the 'Red and Yellows have won, and the 23 draws that have taken place.
Roma
Roma comes into this match with the task of getting a win, after a Europa League draw against Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Although Roma beat Lecce 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico last Serie A matchday and have two consecutive wins, they still need to string together a winning streak to improve their position in the standings, where they are currently in seventh place with 19 points.
Sampdoria
Sampdoria are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Bologna. Although they broke a significant losing streak, they still need to win in order to get out of the uncomfortable last place in the table and what better way to do it than at home.