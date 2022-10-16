New York Red Bulls 1-2 FC Cincinnati: Orange and Blue pull off late rally in playoff debut

FC Cincinnati made their first-ever playoff game a memorable one, rallying for a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

Hosting a postseason game for the first time since 2018, New York took the lead through top scorer Lewis Morgan, who had to leave with a groin injury he picked up celebrating the goal.

Cincinnati equalized from the penalty spot through Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez took advantage of a lapse in the Red Bulls defense to net the game-winner.

The Orange and Blue advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they will face top-seed Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Story of the match

Morgan, who netted 14 times during the regular season, put the Red Bulls in front after gaining possession on a scramble in front of the net. His right-footed shot beat Roman Celentano into the top right corner.

The Scotsman ran to the corner after the score and appeared to experience discomfort when a teammate jumped on his back to celebrate and he was replaced by Dylan Nealis.

Cincinnati thought they had equalized in the 61st minute, but Jeff Cameron was ruled to have been offside in the build-up play.

Andres Reyes of New York keeps possession against Cincinnati's Alvaro Barreal/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Elias Manoel, who scored twice in the regular season finale against Charlotte, fouled Alvaro Barreal and two minutes later, Acosta stepped up to the spot and sent Carlos Coronel the wrong way to level the match.

Sergio Santos took advantage of Nealis being out of position and spotted an uncovered Vazquez, who raced down the center of the field and beat Coronel with his right foot.

Celentano came up big when it mattered most, saving headers from Aaron Long and Sean Nealis before stopping Patryk Klimala in the fifth of 12 stoppage time minutes.

John Tolkin sailed a free kick over the crossbar, the last chance of a match that ended in disappointment for New York, but jubilation for a Cincinnati side revived under the guidance of Pat Noonan.

Man of the match: Roman Celentano

He made six important saves, three of them down the stretch when the Red Bulls were pressing for an equalizer. Playing in his first-ever postseason match, he showed the composure of a veteran when it mattered most.