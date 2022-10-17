Huddersfield vs Preston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Preston
Bursik, Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox, Laurent, Baker, Campbell, Smallbone, Fosu, Gayle.
Last lineup Huddersfield
Nicholls, Thomas, Rhodes, Kasumu, Holmes, Camara, Ward, Jackson, Lees, Nakayama, Helik.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Huddersfield vs Preston will be Andy Woolmer; Philip Dermott first row; Geoffrey Liddle, second row; David Webb, fourth assistant.
How does Preston arrive?
On the other hand, the team coached by Ryan Lowe is not having a good season either, however, they are several places above Huddersfield. Preston North End is in 14th place in the table with 19 points, the result of four wins, seven draws and four losses. Last week, Preston were unable to take advantage of their home advantage and suffered a 2-0 defeat against Stoke City.
How does Huddersfield arrive?
The home team in this match will be Huddersfield who are not having the best season in this EFL Championship. The team coached by Narcis Pelach needs to win urgently as they are in second last place in the table, only above Coventry City. They currently have 11 points from three wins, two draws and eight defeats. In their most recent encounter, Huddersfield lost to Rotherham away by a score of 2-1.
Matchday 16
We continue with the activity in the European leagues! This time with the second division of England, the EFL Championship in its season 2022-2023 that will have double activity this week the Europa League in its season 2022-2023 and continues this day with a very even match between two teams that are at the bottom of the standings. On one side are the locals who are second to last while the visitors are in 14th position in the table.
The match will be played at the Jonh Smith's Stadium
The Huddersfield - Preston match will be played at the Jonh Smith's Stadium, in Huddersfield, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
