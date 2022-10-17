Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Crystal Palace vs Wolves for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Wolves of 18th October in several countries:
Argentina: 16:15 PM
Bolivia: 15:15 PM
Brazil: 16:15 PM
Chile: 15:15 PM
Colombia: 14:15 PM
Ecuador: 14:15 PM
USA (ET): 10:15 PM
Spain: 16:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 PM
Paraguay: 15:15 PM
Peru: 15:15 PM
Uruguay: 16:15 PM
Venezuela: 15:15 PM
Watch out for this Wolves player:
Portugal's Daniel Podence will look to crack Crystal Palace's defense from the left flank with his speed and great dribbling, thanks to his short stature and good quality.
Podence has found the back of the net this season but still needs to bring more to his team so they can look for more wins.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Odsonne Edouard, the French center forward is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Crystal Palace team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Wolves final lineup:
Jose Sa; J. Castro, T. Gomes, M. Kilman, Nelson Semedo; M. Luiz, J. Moutinho; G. Guedes, Daniel Podence, Adama Traoré; D. Costa.
Last Crystal Palace line-up:
V. Guaita; T. Mitchell, J. Ward, J. Andersen, N. Clyne; K. Phillips, L. Milivojevic, J. Ray-Sakyi; O. Edouard, J. Mateta, J. Ayew.
Background:
Crystal Palace and Wolves have met on a total of 70 occasions (23 wins for Crystal Palace, 19 draws and 28 wins for Wolves) where the balance is slightly in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 91 goals for the home side and 87 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 28 of last season where Crystal Palace won 2-0 against Wolves at Molineux Stadium.
About the Stadium:
Selhurts Park is a Football Stadium located in Croydon, England. It is the home of Crystal Palace, a soccer team that plays in the Premier League or First Division of England and has a capacity of 26,309 spectators.
The largest attendance at the stadium was in 1979, when almost 51 000 people attended the match between Crystal Palace and Burnley, which Crystal Palace won 2 - 0 to become champions of the Football League Second Division.
Little by little they want to get back on track
The Wolves team has had a difficult season in the Premier League, however, little by little they are trying to get back on track and get out of the danger zone this season. At the moment Wolves are ranked 17th in the general table with 2 goals, 3 draws and 5 defeats, likewise, in goal difference they have 4 goals for and 12 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -8. Last game they faced Nottingham Forest and won by the minimum difference.
Making themselves respected at home
The Crystal Palace team faced Leicester City last matchday, the Palace team could not win against the Foxes and ended up drawing 0-0 to split points last matchday. At the moment, the Crystal Palace team is in the 13th position with 9 games played that have been the product of 2 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats that have given them a total of 10 points. In the statistics they average a total of 10 goals for and 12 against, leaving them with a negative goal difference of -2 goals difference.
Halfway through the Premier League season
The 2022-23 season has reached its halfway point in England still being the best league in the world due to the high level presented by most of the clubs that have participated in these fixtures. All the clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Crystal Palace will host Wolves in a duel between two clubs that last season were enjoying mid-table places, however, they are currently fighting to get out of the relegation zone and in the case of the Lycan team, to get out of the red relegation zone and not return to the Championship next year.
Kick-off time
The Crystal Palace vs Wolves match will be played at Selhurts Park Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
