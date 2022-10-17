Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham's latest alienation
1. H. LLORIS; 33. B. DAVIES, 15. E. DIER, 17. C. ROMERO, 14. I. PERIŠIĆ, 30. R. BENTANCUR, 5. P. HØJBJERG, 2. M. DOHERTY, 7. SON HEUNG-MIN, 9. RICHARLISON and 10. H. KANE.
Latest Manchester United lineup
DAVID DE GEA; 23. L. SHAW, 6. L. MARTÍNEZ, 19. R. VARANE, 20. DIOGO DALOT, 17. FRED, 18. CASEMIRO, 25. J. SANCHO, 8. BRUNO FERNANDES, 21. ANTONY and 7 CRISTIANO RONALDO.
Tottenham's key player
In this area, Harry Kane has a total of 9 goals and is the second best scorer of the season at the moment, so his offensive performance could be decisive to take points from Old Trafford.
ManU key player
However, he could be a fundamental factor to achieve tonight's victory, as the Portuguese's experience and good play are undeniable. Therefore, it will be necessary for him to be connected and available for the DT to collaborate with goals and attacking plays.
Tottenham fights for first place
There have been seven victories in total for the team led by Antonio Conte, the last of which took place the previous matchday when they faced Everton, with a score that ended 2-0 with goals from Harry Kane and Højbjerg.
Manchester United's up and downs
In the previous match the draw was against Newcastel with a goalless score, so today, at home, they will want to take the three points against a Tottenham team that is a couple of places above them in the general table.
The match will be played at the Old Trafford
This is currently the largest club soccer stadium (and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium) in the United Kingdom, and the eleventh largest in Europe.
It has been the home of United since 1910, although it was shared from 1941 to 1949 with Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II.
76,962 spectators are the maximum that the stadium has ever held, the same that witnessed the FA Cup semi-final between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Grimsby Town in 1939.
This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.
Today's game is one of the most representative and historic matches in the Preamier League, as two teams from the so-called "Big Six" will face each other.
United, who are currently recovering from a bad start to the season, where they could not get a win, will look to face a Tottenham team that started very well.
The visiting team will be looking for points that could help them overtake their immediate rival, Manchester City.