Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
How and where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live online in the Premier League

The match will be broadcasted in USA only by Peacock.
The match will be broadcasted in USA only by Peacock. 
Tottenham's latest alienation

Conte came out with these starters to face Everton in the previous matchday: 

1. H. LLORIS; 33. B. DAVIES, 15. E. DIER, 17. C. ROMERO, 14. I. PERIŠIĆ, 30. R. BENTANCUR, 5. P. HØJBJERG, 2. M. DOHERTY, 7. SON HEUNG-MIN, 9. RICHARLISON and 10. H. KANE.

Latest Manchester United lineup

This is how Ten Hag's team came out for the previous day's match against Newcastle:

DAVID DE GEA; 23. L. SHAW, 6. L. MARTÍNEZ, 19. R. VARANE, 20. DIOGO DALOT, 17. FRED, 18. CASEMIRO, 25. J. SANCHO, 8. BRUNO FERNANDES, 21. ANTONY and 7 CRISTIANO RONALDO.

Tottenham's key player

Leaving aside the 15 goals scored by the otherworldly Erling Haaland, we must also recognize the rest of the Premier League strikers who stand out on offense. 
In this area, Harry Kane has a total of 9 goals and is the second best scorer of the season at the moment, so his offensive performance could be decisive to take points from Old Trafford. 

ManU key player

One player who has not been in his best form lately is Cristiano Ronaldo; a lack of goals and some off-field problems have kept him out of the starting lineup. 

However, he could be a fundamental factor to achieve tonight's victory, as the Portuguese's experience and good play are undeniable. Therefore, it will be necessary for him to be connected and available for the DT to collaborate with goals and attacking plays. 

Tottenham fights for first place

Currently the Spurs team has a total of 23 points as well as City, and both are only four points behind Arsenal who is the current leader of the competition. 

There have been seven victories in total for the team led by Antonio Conte, the last of which took place the previous matchday when they faced Everton, with a score that ended 2-0 with goals from Harry Kane and Højbjerg. 

Manchester United's up and downs

The home team is in a moment of soccer growth and in the last five Premier League matches they have obtained a total of three wins, one draw and one defeat. 

In the previous match the draw was against Newcastel with a goalless score, so today, at home, they will want to take the three points against a Tottenham team that is a couple of places above them in the general table. 

The match will be played at the Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Tottenham match will be played at the stadium Old Trafford, in Stretford, UK with a capacity of 74,879 people. 

This is currently the largest club soccer stadium (and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium) in the United Kingdom, and the eleventh largest in Europe. 

It has been the home of United since 1910, although it was shared from 1941 to 1949 with Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II. 

76,962 spectators are the maximum that the stadium has ever held, the same that witnessed the FA Cup semi-final between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Grimsby Town in 1939.

This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.

Today's game is one of the most representative and historic matches in the Preamier League, as two teams from the so-called "Big Six" will face each other.

United, who are currently recovering from a bad start to the season, where they could not get a win, will look to face a Tottenham team that started very well. 

The visiting team will be looking for points that could help them overtake their immediate rival, Manchester City. 

 

