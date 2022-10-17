Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in DFB Pokal

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 live?
If you want to watch Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 live on TV, your option is ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 in DFB Pokal?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Player to watch at Schalke 04
The German striker Bulter, who is in his second season here, has scored three goals in the Bundesliga, although he has not scored since August 27th, when he scored in the defeat against Uniacoacute;n Berlín
Player to watch at Hoffenheim
Dabbur is a standout for Hoffenheim, the Israel international midfielder is the team's top scorer with four goals and has scored in two consecutive matches;
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
A Schalke 04 that scored in the first round of the DFB Pokal by beating Bremer 0-5. While right now they have lost four consecutive Bundesliga matches and have gone more than a month without a win, the last victory was at home against Bochum on September 10. This has been the only victory of the season for this team in the national league, in which they are currently in the relegation places with only six points, two points away from the relegation Playoffs and also two points away from the relegation places;
How are Hoffenheim coming along?
Hoffenheim are playing their second cup match after beating Rodinghausen in the first round in extra time. The team is not having the best of times despite a good start in which they had three wins in the first four matches. On the last matchday they managed to win away from home, breaking the streak of three consecutive matches without a win and more than a month. In the Bundesliga standings, they are in the Champions League places with 17 points, six points behind the current leader, União Berlin.
Background
A total of 28 times have seen the faces Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim with a favorable balance for this último that has won 12 occasions. While in nine has won Schalke 04 and seven times the meeting has ended in a draw. Hoffenheim has managed to draw or win in six of the últimos seven times they have faced. The last time they met was this past weekend in the Bundesliga when Hoffenheim won 0-3 at home to Schalke 04 with Skov scoring twice and Dabbur
Venue: The match will be played at the Prezero Arena, a stadium built in 2009 with a capacity of 30150 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 meet in the DFB Pokal round of 32 in search of a place in the round of 16
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Hoffenheim vs. Schalke in DFB Pokal
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.