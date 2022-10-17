Sevilla vs Valencia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Sevilla vs Valencia live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Valencia live, as well as the latest information from the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Valencia live online
The match will be televised on SKY Sports.
Sevilla vs Valencia can be tuned in from BlueTo Go's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Sevilla vs Valencia can be tuned in from BlueTo Go's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Valencia
Edison Cavani, experienced Uruguayan striker, has become a great scorer over the years, this led him to become one of the best scorers of Napoli and PSG, his quality and goals helped Manchester United to stay in competition and now in this new challenge in Valencia is expected to help him to transcend, with only four games played he has already scored twice and assisted once, his quality is unquestionable and a few days before the World Cup he will arrive at a great level.
Watch out for this player from Sevilla
Oliver Torres, midfielder, at 27 years of age the Spaniard has become one of the most experienced players in the squad, for this tournament in seven games played in LaLiga, he has scored 3 goals, making him the top scorer of Sevilla so far this season, now with the change of coach a great improvement of the club is expected and with the level of the player it will be easier, his quality is more than proven, if anyone can make the team wake up is this player who also generates many dangerous chances.
📍 Estadi de Son Moix 🏟️#RCDMallorcaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/D943RvITSF— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) October 15, 2022
Last alignment of Valencia
Mamardashvili; Correia, Paulista, Comert, Gaya; Musah, Gonzalez, Almeida; Kluivert, Cavani, Lino.
Sevilla's last alignment
Bono; Marcao, Kouassi, Montiel; Telles, Gudelj, Rakitic; Navas, Isco, Torres; Lamela.
Background
Valencia 1-1 Sevilla
Sevilla 3-1 Valencia
Sevilla 1-0 Valencia
Sevilla 3-0 Valencia
Valencia 0-1 Sevilla
Referee
Central: Cesar Soto Grado.
Valencia adapts to Gattuso
Valencia has undergone very dramatic changes in their projects in recent years, changes in the technical direction have been the most constant in the team, the time of fighting in the top places seems to be far behind and now Gattuso is in charge of reviving the historic Valencia, the team has important players in the squad, such is the case of Cavani, Paulista, González, among other great players, currently the team is eighth in the table with 14 points, very close to the European places, their last match ended in a two-goal draw against Elche. In this duel against Sevilla they have the great opportunity to get very close to the Conference League place, although their fans have not been very happy in recent seasons, only victories will serve to unite the fans.
Seville to climb back up the rankings
Sevilla's bad start has already taken its toll with the dismissal of Lopetegui after a very negative streak in results, now Sevilla has the challenge of returning to constant victories with Sampaoli, but it is not that the previous coach has been completely responsible for the low level of the team, in the summer many stars left the institution and there were no big names to replace them, Now with nine games played, the team must rescue the season and start to add three points to reduce the advantage with the first places, in the Champions League it seems that their path will end in the Europa League, since with two games left they depend on another rival to advance to the next round, the last duel against Mallorca ended in a victory by the minimum in a game with few opportunities generated.
Tenth LaLiga matchday
LaLiga enters its best point with the teams, already knowing their real level after nine days played, Sevilla and Valencia have historically been animators of Spanish soccer, and in recent years Sevilla has been planted as one of the best, while Valencia has remained in the mid-table line, for this season the roles have been reversed a bit, Sevilla at the bottom seeks to recover points while Valencia in a new project is close to the top places.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sevilla vs Valencia live stream, corresponding to LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Sánchez Pizjuán, at 1:00 pm ET.