Norwich City vs Luton Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Luton Town live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Norwich City vs Luton Town live for Matchday 15 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Luton Town online and live from EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Luton Town match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Carlton Morris, a must see player!
The Luton striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and came as a reinforcement of the team after a good season last season in the EFL Championship, in which he had 9 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Luton Town forward and continue to show the great level of last season. He currently has 5 goals and 2 assists in 14 games played.
How does Luton Town arrive?
Luton Town continue their EFL Championship season by sitting in 7th position with 21 points, after 5 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 4 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The team from Luton is going through a great run adding 11 of the last 15 points and will try to extend it to get into the top 5 of the championship.
Max Aarons, a must see player!
The Norwich City winger is one of the team's most important promises, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Norwich get here?
Norwich City enter this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as is often the case when there is relegation, had to make big changes ahead of the restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 24 points.
Where's the game?
The Carrow Road located in the city of Berlin will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 27,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1930.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Luton Town match, corresponding to the duel of Date 15 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Carrow Road, at 2:45 p.m.