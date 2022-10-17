FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Dallas vs Minnesota United match for the MLS Playoffs.
What time is the FC Dallas vs Minnesota United match for MLS Playoffs 2022?
This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs Minnesota United of October 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on Fox Sports.
Spain: 3:30 AM.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Last lineup FC Dallas
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Maarten Paes, José Martínez, Matt Hedges, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi, Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget, Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Jáder Rafael Obrian.
Last lineup Minnesota United
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Dayne St. Clair, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane and Mender Garcia.
FC Dallas Players to Watch
Forward Jesús Ferreira (#10) is a fundamental piece of the Dallas offense scoring two goals in the game against LAFC and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 18 goals in 32 games played. He is also the team's top assister with 5 assists so we could also see him assist on Monday. Another key player for the team is forward Alan Velasco (#20) who is the team's third highest assister with 4 assists in 25 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Dallas. He also has already scored 6 goals in the tournament so we could also see him score in Monday's match. Finally, Paul Arriola (#7) plays in the midfield position, he is the second highest scorer on the team, he has scored 9 goals during the tournament and has also had 5 assists. All three players are considered key to FC Dallas' offensive attack and will be of paramount importance to its victory.
FC Dallas in the tournament
The Dallas team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 14 wins, 11 draws and 9 losses, they have 53 points in the general table that puts them in third position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the pace in the postseason and advance to the conference semifinals. Their last game was on October 9, 2022 and resulted in a 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium, earning their fourteenth victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
Minnesota United Players to Watch
Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (#10) is a fundamental piece of the Minnesota offense by scoring a goal in the last game against Austin and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 28 games played. He is also the team's highest assister with 6 assists. Another key player for the team is forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (#21) who is the team's second-highest assister with 4 assists in 29 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Minnesota. He also has 2 goals scored so we could also see him score in Monday's game. Lastly, Luis Amarilla (#9) plays in the forward position, he is the team's second highest scorer, he has scored 9 goals during the tournament and has also had 4 assists making him the team's third highest assister. All three players are considered key to Minnesota United's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
Minnesota United in the tournament
Minnesota United has had a good season in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. In the regular tournament he had a total of 48 points with 14 wins, 6 draws and 14 losses. They sit sixth in the Western Conference and came very close to taking fifth place from Nashville. Minnesota United's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and thus advance to the semifinals of the Western Conference, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game in MLS was on October 9, when they won 2-0 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Toyota Stadium is located in the city of Texas, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 21,193 spectators and it was inaugurated on August 6, 2005. It is the home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and it cost 80 million dollars.