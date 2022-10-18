Blackburn vs Sunderland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship 2022
Tune in here Blackburn vs Sunderland Live Score in EFL Championship 2022

What time is Blackburn vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game Blackburn vs Sunderland of October 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games Blackburn vs Sunderland

Interestingly, these two teams will meet again in the league after 10 years, but at that time they did it in the First Division; Sunderland has the advantage with two wins, for two draws and one defeat.

Blackburn 2-0 Sunderland, 2012 Premier League

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn, 2011 Premier League

Sunderland 2-0 Blackburn, 2011 Premier League

Blackburn 0-0 Sunderland, 2010 Premier League

Blackburn 2-2 Sunderland, 2009 Premier League

Key Player Sunderland

In addition to giving order to the defensive backline, Dennis Cirkin has stood out for his good aerial play that could be one of the keys in case the game becomes complicated on Tuesday.
Key player Blackburn

He has had an explosive start of the season and in the last game he was fundamental because with one of his goals his team managed to get the victory, so Sam Gallagher will be the element to follow.
Last lineup Sunderland

1 Anthony Patterson, 6 Danny Batth, 3 Dennis Cirkin, 13 Luke O'Nien, 24 Daniel Neill, 8 Elliot Embleton, 42 Ajibola Alese, 11 Lynden Gooch, 16 Amad Diallo, 21 Alex Pritchard, 20 Jack Clarke, 10 Patrick Roberts.
Last lineup Blackburn

1 Thomas Kaminski, 5 Dominic Hyam, 16 Scott Wharton, 33 Ashley Phillips, 6 Tyler Morton, 27 Lewis Travis, 36 Adam Wharton, 3 Harry Pickering, 2 Callum Brittain, 22 Ben Brereton, 9 Sam Gallagher.
Sunderland: getting back on track

After four games without a win, Sunderland got back to winning ways last Saturday at home by beating Wigan 2-1 and reaching 20 points to stay in the top 5, highlighting that they are only five points behind the leaders and this game will be key to be able to close the gap.
Blackburn Rovers: taking advantage of home advantage

In the last few games Blackburn Rovers has not been able to find the desired consistency with wins and losses, however, last Saturday they came from an important 2-1 win at Middlesbrough's home and are fifth in the standings with 24 points, just one behind the general leaders in a tight fight for the first places.
The Kick-off

The Blackburn vs Sunderland match will be played at the Blackburn Rovers Stadium, in Blackburn, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
