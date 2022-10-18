Stoke City vs Rotherham United: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Rotherham line-up
For his part, Matt Taylor may line up with the following eleven to face Stoke. Johansson, HallWood, Peltier, Ferguson, Wiles, Rathbone, Barlaser, Harding, Eaves and Washington.
Stoke's possible lineup
Alex Neil may field the following eleven to face Rotherham. Bursik, Fox, Flint, Taylor, Taylor, Laurent, Baker, Sterling, Smallbone, Fosu, Campbell and Gayle.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Rotherham United of 18th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 3:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Stoke City vs Rotherham United can be watched on the Stoke City channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met on 40 occasions. The record between them is not far apart, but there is one team that has four more wins than its rival. Stoke have more wins than their opponents in the meetings between them. Stoke have 16 wins, but Rotherham have 12 wins. Moreover, in twelve meetings they have signed a draw.
Rotherham's ranking
Taylor's side are just one point behind their opponents. Rotherham are in sixteenth place with 18 points. They are five points off the relegation places and four points out of the playoffs for promotion to England's top flight. Taylor's side have played five away games, where they have two draws and three defeats. They have yet to win on the road this season.
Stoke's ranking
Stoke City is in thirteenth place with 19 points. They are six points away from the relegation places and three points away from the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League. The locals have played five home matches, where they have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.
Rotherham United's last match
A very important victory for the visitors to move away from the relegation places. Taylor's side beat Huddersfield by the narrowest of margins, 2-1, at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. The home side got off to a winning start with Washington's goal before the half-hour mark. Rotherham's joy was short-lived, however, as Ward equalized four minutes later. With the score level at 0-0, the first half came to an end. On the hour mark, Kelly scored the winning goal. With this goal, the locals took the three points at their stadium.
Stoke City's last match
In the previous match, Stoke won 0-2 against Preston in the Championship. From the start, the visitors tried to take the lead but they were not to get it in the first half. The first 45 minutes ended with a 0-0 scoreline. The goals were to come in the second half. In eight minutes, Smallbone and Campbell were to seal the game to give their team the victory, and with it the three points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Stoke City vs Rotherham United this Tuesday, October 18 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 16th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.