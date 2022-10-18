Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Nottingham Forest of October 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 8:30 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Nottingham Forest last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Harry Toffolo, Neco Williams, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brennan Johnson.
Brighton and Hove Albion last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Robert Sánchez, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, Joël Veltman, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Solly March, Pascal Groß and Danny Welbeck.
Nottingham Forest players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Nottingham Forest's offense. The first is Brennan Johnson (#20), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 2 goals from the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Morgan Gibbs-White (#10), in 10 games played he has 2 assists which makes him the second highest assister on the team. At just 22 years old, the midfielder is looking to stand out in the Premier League, so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, Nottingham striker Taiwo Awoniyi (#9), is the team's second-highest scorer with 2 goals and we could see him score on Tuesday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
Unlike Brighton, Nottingham Forest started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and are at the bottom of the tournament. After 1 game won, 2 tied and 7 lost, they collect 5 points that establishes them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Nottingham Forest's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and thus move a little further away from relegation, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 15 against Wolverhampton, Nottingham lost 1-0 at Molineux Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Brighton and Hove Albion players to watch
The next three players are seen as key to Brighton's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the game against Nottingham Forest. The player Leandro Trossard (# 11) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 5 goals in 9 games played and scored three goals in the last game against Liverpool. Next up is Pascal Groß (#13), he plays in the midfield position, during the tournament he has achieved two assists making him the team's biggest assister. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of being a starter and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 3 goals in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Tuesday. Finally, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with a goal in 4 games and we could see him score on Tuesday.
Brighton and Hove Albion in the tournament
Brighton had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, together with 14 points. His goal this season is to be in the top 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could give a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a loss against Brentford, they lost 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium and thus recorded their third loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Amex Stadium is located in the city of Brighton, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,750 spectators and it is the home of Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League. It was opened on July 16, 2011 and cost £93 million.