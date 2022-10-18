Blackpool FC vs Hull City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last game played
The last match played between the two teams was won by Blackpool with a score of 1-0, in a matchday 26 of the EFL Championship season 2021-22.
How to watch Blackpool vs Hull City live?
The Blackpool vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
What time is the Blackpool vs Hull City EFL Championship match?
This is the kick-off time for the Blackpool FC vs Hull City match on October 19, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 14:00
United States (ET): 15:00
Spain: 21:00
Mexico: 14:00
Paraguay: 15:00
Peru: 14:00
Uruguay: 16:00
Venezuela: 15:00
Hull City key player
One of the players to keep in mind in Hull City is Oscar Estupiñán, the 25-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 14 games so far in the Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and eight goals, these against; Norwich City twice, West Bromwich Albion twice and Coventry City three times.
Blackpool FC key player
The presence of Callum Connolly stands out in Blackpool. The 24-year-old defender has scored one goal and one assist in 13 games played in the EFL Championship.
History
With a total of 87 matches played, in all competitions, Hull City leads the overall record with a total of 32 wins, while Blackpool FC has won 30 games and they have drawn another 25 matches.
Hull City
If Blackpool FC has been having a bad season, Hull City's is even worse. The orange and black team is located in the twenty-first position of the Championship, with a total of 14 points. Being their direct rival, Hull City will have to beat Blackpool FC away and improve their road to the top of the table.
Blackpool FC
Blackpool FC has not been having a good season, in fact it has been very bad so far. Located in the 19th position, the orange and white team needs to win urgently, since in 14 games played, they have only collected a total of 16 points. Now, they have the opportunity to reverse the situation at home.
Stadium
The Blackpool vs Hull City match will be played at Bloomfield Road, located in the city of Blackpool, in the county of Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1899, has a capacity for 16,267 spectators.
