Toluca vs America: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

Tune in here Toluca vs Club America Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Club America match.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Club América live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN USA. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Watch out for this Toluca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Fernando Navarro, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Fernando Navarro has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Diego Valdés, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Diego Valdés has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball in Tano Ortíz's tactical scheme.
Last Toluca lineup:
J. González; J. Rodríguez, N. freire, P. Ortíz, C. Gutíerrez; J. Caicedo; C. Huerta, L. López, D. Alves, Salvio; J. Dinenno.
Club América's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; S. Reyes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez; J. Rodríguez, R. Martínez, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background:
América and Toluca have faced each other on a total of 54 occasions (18 wins for América's eagles, 16 draws and 20 wins for Toluca) where the scales are widely tipped in favor of the Mexican team. In terms of goals scored, it is Toluca who have the advantage with 84 goals scored over América's 80. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2022, when América defeated the devils at the Estadio Azteca by a final score of 1-0, which helped the stormy bird to get out of its bad streak at that time.
About the Stadium
The Nemesio Diez Stadium is a sports venue located in Toluca, Mexico and is dedicated to the practice of first division soccer in the country. It is the current home of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca or Toluca FC, a soccer club that plays in the first division of Mexican soccer or Liga MX. It has a capacity for 27,273 spectators and is known by the club's fans as "La Bombonera".
The stadium is also home to the club's Club House, where the players of the basic forces live. There is a small court just behind the general shade grandstand where the team trains and warms up before games.
Not expected
On the other hand, the red devils of Toluca traveled to the Corona TSM Stadium to play the second leg of the quarterfinals against Santos Laguna, after having played a great first leg where they got the result thanks to a well executed penalty kick by Thiago Volpi, Toluca set out to make mischief at the home of others' pain, trying to eliminate the warriors of the Comarca Lagunera. The match was close for at least the first 45 minutes, however, it wasn't until the second half when Toluca took the lead on the scoreboard and minutes later sealed the 2-0 score that left the guerreros in an emotional K.O., so that Toluca advanced smoothly to the semifinals with a resounding 6-3 win for the Mexicans and will continue alive in the search for the coveted trophy.
To finish the job at home
The América eagles gave an exquisite display of soccer in the second leg of the match when they faced Puebla at the Estadio Azteca. Despite having almost won the playoffs by a wide advantage on aggregate, América did not fail to show their desire and desire to win the Apertura 2022, so from the moment the referee blew the whistle to start the match, América went all out on the attack to win the match, América went all out on the attack to make themselves felt on the field and give more joy to their fans, an effort that once again resulted in another goal for the Azulcrema team as they scored 5 goals in the goal defended by Anthony Silva and increased their advantage in the aggregate score to an abrupt 11-2, sealing their qualification to the semifinals without any problems and with great soccer.
The road to the title begins
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so they must go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the coveted grand final of Mexican soccer. In this match, the América Eagles and the Toluca Red Devils will face each other in a duel that will set precedents due to the great rivalry and spectacle that both teams offer every time they face each other, both teams want and wish to surprise their fans who have been waiting for the title for a long time, however, it is also true that there is a great obligation on the part of both teams to win the championship because they have not achieved results in several tournaments and it is important to give their fans something to cheer about. Toluca and América tend to be teams with a lot of offensive power but also with a great defensive trickery, which is why this will be the most tightly contested match of the group, and both teams were among the best reinforced teams in the Mexican football, which is why there will be a tough clash of trains on the turf of the Nemesio Diez.
Kick-off time
The Toluca vs Club America match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Toluca vs Club America!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.