Bournemouth vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton live, as well as the latest information from Vitality Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton live on TV and online?
The match AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton?
This is the kick-off time for the AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton match on October 19, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 19:30 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 19:30 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: John Brooks
Assistants: Lee Betts and Matthew Wilkes
Fourth official: Thomas Bramall
VAR: Peter Bankes
AVAR: Stuart Burt
Assistants: Lee Betts and Matthew Wilkes
Fourth official: Thomas Bramall
VAR: Peter Bankes
AVAR: Stuart Burt
Key player at Southampton
One of the players to keep in mind in Southampton is Che Adams, the 26-year-old Scottish-born center forward, has played nine games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those matches, he already adds an assist and two goals, these against; Leicester City twice.
Key player at AFC Bournemouth
One of the most outstanding players in AFC Bournemouth is Jefferson Lerma, the 27-year-old Colombian-born central midfielder has played 10 games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Aston Villa and Fullham.
History AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
In total, the two sides have met 18 times, Southamptom dominate the record with eight wins, there have been six draws and AFC Bournemouth have won four meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Southampton with 28 goals to AFC Bournemouth's 19.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Southampton with 28 goals to AFC Bournemouth's 19.
Actuality - Southampton
Southampton has had a bad performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing 10 games, it is in the 18th position in the standings with eight points, this after winning two games, drawing two and losing six, it has also scored nine goals but has conceded 18, for a goal difference of -9.
Southampton 1-2 Everton
- Last three matches
Southampton 1-2 Everton
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
Southampton 1-1 West Ham United
Actuality - AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth has been performing an acceptable campaign so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing 10 games, they are in the 10th position in the standings with 13 points, this product of winning three games, drawing four and losing three, they have also scored 10 goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of -12.
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford
- Last three matches
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City
Fullham 2-2 AFC Bournemouth
The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium
The match between Bournemouth and Southampton will take place at the Vitality Stadium in the city of Bournemouth (England), the stadium is where Athletic Football Club Bournemouth plays its home matches, was built in 1910 and has a capacity for approximately 11,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs Southampton match, valid for the 12th date of the Premier League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.