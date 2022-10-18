Cadiz vs Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Cádiz vs Real Betis online and live in LaLiga match day 10
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Cadiz vs Real Betis can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online
Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium
Located in Cadiz, Spain, is the Cadiz stadium, a small stadium with capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 3, 1955, will be the scenario where tomorrow Cadiz and Real Betis will fight on the 10th day for the 3 points that would be of great importance for both, with different objectives.
What time is the match Cádiz vs Real Betis corresponding to the 10th match day of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Cádiz vs Real Betis match on October 19, 2022 in several countries:
Spain: 19:00 hours
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Mexico: 12:00 noon
United States: 10:00 hrs. PT / 13:00 ET
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, a game full of excitement and goals is expected on match day 10.
Background
The record is leaning towards Betis, since in the last 9 games, the record indicates 6 games won for Betis, one match tied and 2 games won for Cadiz, therefore the favorite to take the 3 points tomorrow will be Real Betis due to the good moment they are having in this new campaign in the Spanish league.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, who will have a tough job in this 10th La Liga match day.
How does Real Betis arrive?
Real Betis arrives in 4th position with 19 points and a record of 6 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a team that little by little has become a solid team, with an offense that scores a lot of goals and rarely falls behind, will seek to get the 3 points and thus aspire to the European tournament positions, a team that has everything to gain and nothing to lose.
How does Cadiz arrive?
Cadiz arrives in 19th position with 6 points and in relegation problems, has a record of 1 win, 3 tied games and 5 defeats, a team that is going through many problems and urgently needs points to get out of the relegation zone, will seek to get the 3 points tomorrow against a complicated team like Real Betis.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cadiz vs Real Betis, corresponding to the 10th match day of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, at 12:00 pm.