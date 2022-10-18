Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the DFB Pokal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 1 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 12 pm: Star+
Colombia 11 pm: Star+
Ecuador 11 pm: Star+
USA 12 pm ET: ESPN2, ESPN+
Paraguay 12 pm: Star+
Peru 11 pm: Star+
Uruguay 1 pm: Star+
Venezuela 12 pm: Star+
Speak up, Terzic!
Only one team will qualify at the end of the match. We'll do everything to make sure it's Borussia Dortmund. We will need an exceptionally good performance, better than the previous one, to go through to the next round. That's the big goal".
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Situation
Bynoe-Gittens and Dahoud, both with a shoulder problem, Haller, recovering from cancer, Morey, with a knee injury, and Marius Wolf, because of an infection, are Edin Terzic's missing players.
Speak up, Leitl!
For me, the Pokal is very important and has become even more so in recent years. It is the shortest competition in which you can be very successful. We want to invest everything in order to then maybe create the feeling and move on to the next round.
We want to try to put our game on the field. For me, the 90 or 120 minutes are important. It's one game and in this game there is always a chance to achieve something, even if the opponent is, of course, an absolutely superior team in Europe. So we will try to reach our limits and that means we have to run a lot, we need intense duels and we want to take that on the field. The chance is there and we want to take it. But I also expect a highly motivated Dortmund team that wants to win the cup, so it's important that we push ourselves to the limit as a team, to enjoy the game, but also to hurt our opponents."
Probable lineup of Hannover
Die Roten's Situation
... And Dortmund
How comes Hannover
It's worth a place in the round of 16
The winner of the second round goes straight to the round of 16 of the competition.
