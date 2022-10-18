Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the DFB Pokal Match
Photo: Hannover 96

5:37 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to watch the game Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund live on TV, your options is:  ESPN2

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:32 PM3 hours ago

What time is Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund match for DFB Pokal?

This is the start time of the game Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund of 19th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 12 pm: Star+

Colombia 11 pm: Star+

Ecuador 11  pm: Star+

USA 12 pm ET: ESPN2, ESPN+

Paraguay 12 pm: Star+

Peru 11 pm: Star+

Uruguay 1 pm: Star+

Venezuela 12 pm: Star+

5:27 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, Terzic!

"We are aware of our role as favorites and want to live up to that. Hannover is very aggressive and courageous in their approach, defends very well and in a disciplined manner. They are a strong team that plays intense and good soccer. It won't be an easy task.

Only one team will qualify at the end of the match. We'll do everything to make sure it's Borussia Dortmund. We will need an exceptionally good performance, better than the previous one, to go through to the next round. That's the big goal".

5:22 PM3 hours ago
Photo: BVB
5:17 PM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Rothe; Bellingham, Özcan; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Moukoko.
5:12 PM3 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund's Situation

Bynoe-Gittens and Dahoud, both with a shoulder problem, Haller, recovering from cancer, Morey, with a knee injury, and Marius Wolf, because of an infection, are Edin Terzic's missing players.

5:07 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, Leitl!

"We are really looking forward to this game, although BVB is a huge challenge for us. But we are in the mood for it. We want to play intensely and invest in this game. We want to and will look for our chance to hurt BVB.

For me, the Pokal is very important and has become even more so in recent years. It is the shortest competition in which you can be very successful. We want to invest everything in order to then maybe create the feeling and move on to the next round.

We want to try to put our game on the field. For me, the 90 or 120 minutes are important. It's one game and in this game there is always a chance to achieve something, even if the opponent is, of course, an absolutely superior team in Europe. So we will try to reach our limits and that means we have to run a lot, we need intense duels and we want to take that on the field. The chance is there and we want to take it. But I also expect a highly motivated Dortmund team that wants to win the cup, so it's important that we push ourselves to the limit as a team, to enjoy the game, but also to hurt our opponents."

5:02 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Hannover 96
4:57 PM3 hours ago

Probable lineup of Hannover

Zieler; Muroya, Neumann, Börner, Köhn; Besuschkow, Kunze, Leopold; Schaub; Nielsen, Beier.
4:52 PM4 hours ago

Die Roten's Situation

Stefan Leitl is only missing one player: striker Cedric Teuchert due to a muscle problem. The number 36 is one of Die Roten's top scorers, along with Nielsen, with five goals.
4:47 PM4 hours ago

... And Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is in eighth position in the Bundesliga with 16 points, the same as Cologne, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Eintracht Frankfurt, however, they are ahead by tie-breaking criteria. In 10 games, the BlackYellow won five, drew once and lost four others.
4:42 PM4 hours ago

How comes Hannover

Currently in the 2. Bundesliga, Hannover are fifth with 20 points. Die Roten (The Reds) have accumulated six wins, two draws, and four defeats in 12 games won.
4:37 PM4 hours ago

It's worth a place in the round of 16

In all, 64 teams participate in the DFB Pokal matches, i.e. last year's Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga teams, the cup winners of the 21 state federations, the champion, second, third and fourth place of the German third division. The first and second round is decided in a single match.

The winner of the second round goes straight to the round of 16 of the competition.

4:32 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund, live this Wednesday (19), at the HDI Arena, at 12 pm ET, for the DFB Pokal. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
4:27 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the DFB Pokal match: Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

