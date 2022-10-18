Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game
8:15 PM8 minutes ago

Tune in here Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena Stadium.
8:10 PM13 minutes ago

How to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls match live on TV and online?

The match Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:05 PM18 minutes ago

What time is Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls?

This is the kickoff time for the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game on October 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
8:00 PM23 minutes ago

Key player at Chicago Bulls

One of the players to watch out for in Chicago Bulls is Patrick Williams, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
7:55 PM28 minutes ago

Key player at Miami Heat

One of the most outstanding players in Miami Heat is Bam Adebayo, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 25 points.
7:50 PM33 minutes ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 2, 2022 in the NBA season, where Miami Heat managed to win by a score of 127 points against 109 of Chicago Bulls.
The player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Jimmy Butler with 22, while the player who scored the most points for Chicago Bulls in that game was Zach LaVine with 33.
7:45 PM38 minutes ago

History Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Miami Heat, as they have won four of the last five games, while Chicago Bulls have won one, in the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Miami Heat who has scored 566 points against 514 of Chicago Bulls.
7:40 PM43 minutes ago

Actuality - Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls had a good performance in the NBA preseason. After playing four games, they managed to win three and lose the remaining one.
  • Last three games

Chicago Bulls 131 - 113 Denver Nuggets
Toronto Raptors 98 - 115 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 127 - 104 Milwaukee Bucks

7:35 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Miami Heat

Miami Heat had a good performance in the NBA preseason. After playing five games, they won four and lost one.
  • Last three games

Memphis Grizzlies 108 - 111 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 118 - 110 Houston Rockets
Miami Heat 120 - 103 New Orleans Pelicans

7:30 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the FTX Arena Stadium

The match between Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will take place at the FTX Arena Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami Heat team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
7:25 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
