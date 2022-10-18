Millwall vs Watford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Milwall vs Watford?
The match between Millwall vs Watford will be played at 15:00 PM ET and can be followed on ESPN +
What time is Millwall vs Watford in the EFL Championship?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Watford
While in Watford, Sarr stands out with four goals and four assists in this start of the season. However, the international striker with the Senegal national team has not scored in two matches. The last time he scored was on October 5.
Player to watch at Millwall
Millwall's Zian Flemming, the Dutch midfielder who has scored five goals this season, stands out. In addition, he has scored four goals in three consecutive matches, scoring four goals in the last three games he has played;
How are Watford coming along?
Watford managed to win 2-1 at home to Norwich City at home, ending the negative streak in which they had two consecutive defeats. They are on the same points as Millwall at the top of the table and two points away from the promotion Playoffs where they are aiming to return to the top flight after being relegated the previous year.
How is Millwall coming along?
Millwall are on an upward trend as they have gone three consecutive matches without losing. The last time they lost and their only defeat in the month of October was on October 1 at home to Blackburn in which they lost 2-1. They are currently eleventh in the Championship standings with 20 points, just two points away from the Premier League promotion playoffs.
Background
Numerous clashes between Millwall and Watford with a fairly even balance, 19 wins for each. In addition, in the other 8 remaining clashes the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2021 in the Championship in which Watford won by the minimum. In the last six meetings between these two teams in the Championship, Watford have remained unbeaten and have not lost in any of them;
Venue: The match will be played at The Den, a stadium built in 1993 with a capacity of 20146 spectators.
Preview of the match
Millwall and Watford meet in the match corresponding to the 16th matchday of the Championship
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Millwall vs Watford in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.