Brentford vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Game
Photo: AP

Speak, Thomas Frank!

“First and foremost, I know the club has done everything it can to help and support Ivan,” said Frank.

 

 “I think all online abusers are a disgrace in every way. It doesn't matter if it's one in a billion, it's still not good enough and we have to keep educating people for the kind of world we live in.

 

 “We are doing our best for that. I think everyone should do this.

 

 “For Ivan, of course, it's not cool, it's not good. But he is a strong character. We know what's important; It's not what a stupid person who knows nothing about the world is saying, it's what his loved ones and everyone else thinks about him."

Brentford

Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.
Brentford

Brentford arrives for the clash against Chelsea with renewed morale, after having beaten Brighton 2-0 at home, in the last round of the Premier League. The team occupies the 9th place with 13 points conquered and aims at international competitions at the moment.
Speak, Graham Potter!

'No problem in terms of injuries, it's just recovery.' Potter stressed.

 

 '24, 48 hours, we need to make sure the recovery is adequate for him. I have to involve him in conversations because he is 38 years old. He's a man, he knows himself better than I do.

 

 “He is a very important person and player for us. We have to manage him properly and he must be involved in that process.'

 

 "No decision has been made," he said.

 

 'Denis was in the group. He's been training well, he's ready to help the team. Obviously there is competition for places in this area, but nothing is said.

 

 “He is an important member of the team. He's being patient. He's trying to help the team aside at the moment and waiting for his chance.'

 

 'Kepa did very well. He was fantastically supported by Edou and Betts. They provide good competition.

 

 'Kepa's form is very pleasant for everyone, especially for him, so it's good to have competition in that area. That's how you improve players.

 

 "Players want to play and contribute, and Kepa is doing that," added Potter.

 

 'It's brilliant for him. It's a good example for everyone that someone doesn't go his way, you have to suffer in life sometimes, and things aren't ideal, but I was really impressed with his character, his personality.

 

 'He is very professional, he understands the game very well, he takes responsibility. It's nice when that kind of person gets the rewards.

 

 “Reece felt a little uncomfortable the next day, so he went home to be evaluated. Nothing got worse, so now we have to support him to stay fit and strong.'

Chelsea!

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Galagher, Mount, Pulisic; Aubameyang.
Chelsea

Chelsea are having a great time this season. The Blues have won their last five games, including twice against Milan in the Champions League. Chelsea recovered in the season with the arrival of Graham Potter. The coach caught the London team with an instability fence and badly in international competition. In the last game, the club beat Aston Villa away from home and established itself in the G-4 of the Premier League, as Manchester United drew at home against Newcastle.
CLASSIFICATION!

The game will be played at Brentford Community Stadium

The Brentford vs Chelsea game will be played at Brentford Community Stadiumi with a capacity of 17,250 people.
