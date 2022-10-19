Liverpool vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Liverpool vs West Ham live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs West Ham live, as well as the latest information from Anfield. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Liverpool vs West Ham can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Liverpool vs West Ham can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this West Ham player
Michael Antonio, center forward of Jamaican nationality, has been consolidated in the Hammers' forward line last season, the player as well as West Ham are not going through a good moment and it is expected that they can turn the situation around. In this Premier League season, after 10 games, he has barely scored 2 goals, but the player has demonstrated his scoring ability and could wake up at any time.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Mohamed Salah, experienced striker from Egypt, has made clear on more than one occasion that he is an excellent player, last season he became the Premier League top scorer and for this season he did not have a great start, but little by little he has been finding his best level, in the Champions League duel entering in relief he scored a hat-trick in the duel that ended 1-7, against City, at the weekend he scored the winning goal, so the danger is returning to Liverpool.
Latest West Ham lineup
Fabianski; Cresswell, Kehrer, Johnson; Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Coufal; Paqueta, Scamacca, Bowen.
Latest Liverpool lineup
Alisson; Milner, Gomez ,Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliot, Firminho, Jota, Salah.
Background
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-2 West Ham
Arbitration quartet
Central: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth Officer: Chris Kavanagh.
West Ham is not doing well
In the past two seasons, West Ham has been the team that has been in the last place for European competitions, the team has been working well and was even taken as a favorite in the Europa League, now in this new season, the team fails to achieve positive results and is dangerously close to relegation, a combination of results could leave it in the 18th position occupied so far by Southampton, With only 11 points in 10 games played, the team is looking further and further away from the possibility of getting into the European places directly, but things change in the Conference League, where in four games they have won all four, when comparing the rivals, the championship for West Ham is possible as long as they improve their level in the local league, the last result of the team was a draw against Southampton.
Liverpool gets back on track
Liverpool started the season with a very low level, as the matchdays went by the team could not find the results and even in the Champions League they lost points, but Klopp's team has been able to turn that around and after being defeated against Arsenal, the team in the Champions League beat Rangers 1-7, in that game the Reds were down on the scoreboard, Liverpool returned to the previous season and for the second half the team was more offensive and thus could score a lot, Salah who came in from the bench scored a hat-trick, that game gave them the necessary motivation to face City at the weekend, in the duel against Guardiola's team, the Reds knew how to take the game and near the end Salah gave City the final blow, now Liverpool has a great opportunity to get closer to the top 5 and with what they have been showing, it seems they will not have a hard time.
No relaxation
In another Premier League matchday, Liverpool and West Ham will face each other in what so far has not been the best start of the season for both and they are looking for their best level to get back to the positions they have been in the last seasons, the table is still very close and a defeat would leave them very vulnerable, as relegation is still very open.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Liverpool vs West Ham, matchday 12 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield, at 13:30.