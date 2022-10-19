Venados vs Tepatitlan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansión MX Match
Where and how to watch Venados vs Tepatitlan live online

The match will be broadcasted on FOX Sports, ESPN, TVC, Hi Sports.

Venados vs Tepatitlán can be tuned in from the live streams of Claro Sports and ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Venados vs Tepatitlan match corresponding to the Apertura 2022 playoff of the Liga de Expansion MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Venados vs Tepatitlan match on October 19, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 21:00 hours

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Peru: 149:00 hours

Mexico: 19:00 hrs.

United States: 17:00 hrs. PT / 20:00 ET

Venados Statements

Andrés Carevic spoke after their last match of the regular phase: "We are happy, we closed the championship well against a complicated opponent. Now we need to recover the players and prepare for what's to come".

"We have to focus on the only game we will have at home and look for the pass to the playoffs".

"We have to work hard, empower the young players we have, everything is achieved based on work, keep demanding the boys, it is the first semester in this team, we must not settle and go for more".

"I would like the best 8 to enter as it was before, it doesn't seem fair to me because of those who have scored fewer points, but we respect the federation's calendar, but I would have liked the first eight to enter and start the playoffs at once."

"Very proud of the team, this match we deserved more, we were balanced, a great opponent, very well managed. We closed the tournament well and we will focus on what's next."

"It was important to play at home, travel logistics, wear and tear, the support of the fans is always important. We hope for the support of the people, waiting for them at the Iturralde, their support will be very important."

How is Tepatitlán coming?

Tepatitlán arrives at this match after beating Cancún two goals to one on the last day of the regular phase, as well as ending their participation in tenth place.

How does Venados arrive?

Venados tied against Cimarrones in matchday 17 and finished in seventh place in the general table.

The match will be played at Carlos Iturralde Stadium.

Venados vs Tepatitlán will be played at Carlos Iturralde Stadium, located in Mérida, Yucatán. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
