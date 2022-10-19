Venados vs Tepatitlan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansión MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Venados vs Tepatitlán live on TV
Where and how to watch Venados vs Tepatitlan live online
Venados vs Tepatitlán can be tuned in from the live streams of Claro Sports and ViX App.
What time is the Venados vs Tepatitlan match corresponding to the Apertura 2022 playoff of the Liga de Expansion MX?
Spain: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Peru: 149:00 hours
Mexico: 19:00 hrs.
United States: 17:00 hrs. PT / 20:00 ET
Venados Statements
"We have to focus on the only game we will have at home and look for the pass to the playoffs".
"We have to work hard, empower the young players we have, everything is achieved based on work, keep demanding the boys, it is the first semester in this team, we must not settle and go for more".
"I would like the best 8 to enter as it was before, it doesn't seem fair to me because of those who have scored fewer points, but we respect the federation's calendar, but I would have liked the first eight to enter and start the playoffs at once."
"Very proud of the team, this match we deserved more, we were balanced, a great opponent, very well managed. We closed the tournament well and we will focus on what's next."
"It was important to play at home, travel logistics, wear and tear, the support of the fans is always important. We hope for the support of the people, waiting for them at the Iturralde, their support will be very important."
