Newcastle United vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

Player to watch from Everton: Alex Iwobi
The 26 year old nigerian midfielder has been really good for Everton, being involved in 4 goals of the 8 that Everton has scored. Everton are not having a good season, but Iwobi is keeping them from being in the relegation zone. Will he appear tomorrow aganist the magpies?
Player to watch from Newcastle: Kieran Trippier
The 32 year old English right back since he arrived at Newcastle United he has had a Big impact. This season he has been involved in 3 goals in total. He has been an impact in the offense and in the defence. And he has also played all the minutes possible. Will he appear tomorrow aganist the Toffees?
Times of the match
These are some of the times of the match!
Argentina 3:30 pm
Bolivia 2:30 pm
Brasil 3:30
Chile 2:30 pm
Colombia 1:30 pm
Ecuador 1:30 pm
EUA 2:30 pm
España 8:30 pm
México 1:30 pm
Paraguay 3:30 pm
Peru 1:30 pm
Uruguay 3:30 pm
Last XI from Everton
Jordan Pickford; Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Conor Coady; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Neal Maupay, Demarai Gray
Last XI from Newcastle
Nick Pope; Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron
When and where to watch newcastle United vs Everton
Everton come from a tough loss!
The Toffees are not having a good season at all. They are now in 14th place and fighting to not get relegated. Last matchday they played aganist a really good strong Tottenham, Who are now in the top four, and lost 2-0 Will the Toffees recover tomorrow and achieve another importante 3 points to add to their count?
Newcastle come from a great draw!
The magpies faced Manchester United last matchday. The Red Devils are having a decent season, only having Lost 3 times in 10 matches, also Newcastle are having a great season. Both teams played a back and forth match which ended 0-0. Will the magpies win tomorrow aganist the Toffees?
Promissing duel!
The ST James Park located in Newcastle; England will be the stadium that Will House the match of the matchday 12 of the Premier League between Newcastle United and Everton. This stadium has space for 52,387 people
Welcome to all VAVEL readers
Welcome to the transmisition of the Newcastle United vs Everton match coresponding to matchday 12 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at ST James Park at 1:30 pm.