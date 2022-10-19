Leicester City vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?
Leicester City vs Leeds United will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet
What time is Leicester City vs Leeds United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN 4 and Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Peacock
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Leeds United
In Leeds United, the presence of Rodrigo stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and one assist in eight games played, where he has started all of them. He has 564 minutes in total.
Key player - Leicester City
In Leicester City, the presence of James Maddison stands out. The 25-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has five goals and two assists in nine games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 805 minutes.
Leicester City vs Leeds United history
These two teams have met 127 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have come out victorious on 48 occasions, while Leicester City have won on 44 occasions, leaving a balance of 35 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 72 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 29 victories, while Leicester City has won 23, for a balance of 20 draws.
If we take into account the times that Leicester City has been at home against Leeds United in the Premier League, there are 36 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with 15 wins over the 10 that the Whites have achieved, and the 11 draws that have been given.
Leeds United
Leeds United is not going through a good moment. Although they played well in the previous match against Arsenal, the lack of effectiveness prevented them from rescuing at least a point from the Whites. Although they are not in the relegation places, the team led by Jesse Marsch is under a lot of pressure due to the goal difference, so they will have to win in order to stay in the relegation places.
Leicester City
Leicester City is in a very complicated situation. The Foxes are under a lot of pressure after the goalless draw at home against Crystal Palace last weekend. The situation for the team led by Brendan Rodgers is not at all comfortable, considering that they are at the bottom of the table and have the urgency to win if they do not want to let their direct rivals take advantage of them.