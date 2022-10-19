Leicester City vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:10 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leicester City vs Leeds United live match, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:05 PMan hour ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?

How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?

Leicester City vs Leeds United will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:00 PMan hour ago

What time is Leicester City vs Leeds United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Leeds United of October 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN 4 and Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Peacock
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:55 PMan hour ago

Key player - Leeds United

In Leeds United, the presence of Rodrigo stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and one assist in eight games played, where he has started all of them. He has 564 minutes in total.

7:50 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Leicester City

In Leicester City, the presence of James Maddison stands out. The 25-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has five goals and two assists in nine games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 805 minutes.

7:45 PM2 hours ago

Leicester City vs Leeds United history

These two teams have met 127 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have come out victorious on 48 occasions, while Leicester City have won on 44 occasions, leaving a balance of 35 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 72 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 29 victories, while Leicester City has won 23, for a balance of 20 draws.

If we take into account the times that Leicester City has been at home against Leeds United in the Premier League, there are 36 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with 15 wins over the 10 that the Whites have achieved, and the 11 draws that have been given.

7:40 PM2 hours ago

Leeds United

Leeds United is not going through a good moment. Although they played well in the previous match against Arsenal, the lack of effectiveness prevented them from rescuing at least a point from the Whites. Although they are not in the relegation places, the team led by Jesse Marsch is under a lot of pressure due to the goal difference, so they will have to win in order to stay in the relegation places.

7:35 PM2 hours ago

Leicester City

Leicester City is in a very complicated situation. The Foxes are under a lot of pressure after the goalless draw at home against Crystal Palace last weekend. The situation for the team led by Brendan Rodgers is not at all comfortable, considering that they are at the bottom of the table and have the urgency to win if they do not want to let their direct rivals take advantage of them.

7:30 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

The match Leicester City vs Leeds United will be played at the King Power Stadium, located in the city of Leicester, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity of 32,262 spectators.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo