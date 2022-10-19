Arsenal vs PSV: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Arsenal vs PSV live online in the Europa League
Latest PSV lineup
1. W. BENÍTEZ; 31. P. MAX, 4. A. OBISPO, 5. ANDRÉ RAMALHO, 29. P. MWENE, 6. I. SANGARÉ, 23. J. VEERMAN, 15. É. GUTIÉRREZ, 11. C. GAKPO, 20. G. TIL and 7. SIMONS.
Last Arsenal lineup
30. M. TURNER; 3. K. TIERNEY, 16. R. HOLDING, 12. W. SALIBA, 4. B. WHITE, 21. FÁBIO VIEIRA, 23. A. LOKONGA, 24. R. NELSON, 8. M. ØDEGAARD, 7. B. SAKA and 14. E. NKETIAH.
PSV's key player
Today, having one of the best teams in the competition in front of him, he will have to be very skillful to get unmarked and stand in front of the goal, to be able to provide some very dangerous plays and try to get rid of the tidy defense of the home team.
Arsenal's key player
The 23 year old youngster has a great offensive talent which has even allowed him to be part of the England U-23 national team process.
Tonight, if called upon, he will have to use his great ability with the ball at his feet to lead the Gunners to another victory.
Sub-leader looks for more
On the other hand, in the Europa League they are two points behind Arsenal with seven points, so tonight's match could define the leadership of group "A".
In their previous Europa League match, they thrashed Zürich by a score of 5-0, in which Mexican Erick Gutiérrez, Veerman on a couple of occasions, Sangaré and El Ghazi scored.
Arsenal's great season
Currently in Europa League they have played a total of three matches and have managed to win each of them.
Just look at the result of their previous match, when they defeated Bodo/Glimt with a tight score of 1-0, but which allowed them to get three points thanks to Saka's goal after 24 minutes of play.
The match will be played at the Emirates
This property is the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It is currently owned by Arsenal Football Club of the Premier League, where they play all their home games.
Its name is due to a 15-year contract with Emirates Airlines since 2006. At the end of this contract it will be renamed 'Rosa and Nato' in honor of the first owners of the club.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Arsenal vs PSV Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
This UEFA Europa League matchday two fixture pits the teams with the most points in Group A against each other.
Arsenal comes in at the top of the table with three wins that have given them nine total points, while PSV comes in with two wins and a draw that have given them second place and seven points, so a win could give the Dutch team the top spot.