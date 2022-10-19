Arsenal vs PSV: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match
Stay tuned for LIVE online coverage of Arsenal vs PSV in the UEFA Europa League.

In a few moments we will present you all the details, news, and much more of this pending UEFA Europa League 2022-2023 match. You can't miss it!
How and where to watch Arsenal vs PSV live online in the Europa League

The match will be broadcast in USA for TUDN. 

You can also find it on the Paramount+, VIX+ and TUDN digital platforms.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

Latest PSV lineup

Van Nistelrooij sent out these starting 11 to beat Zurich:

1. W. BENÍTEZ; 31. P. MAX, 4. A. OBISPO, 5. ANDRÉ RAMALHO, 29. P. MWENE, 6. I. SANGARÉ, 23. J. VEERMAN, 15. É. GUTIÉRREZ, 11. C. GAKPO, 20. G. TIL and 7. SIMONS.

Last Arsenal lineup

This is how Mikel Arteta's team started in the previous Europa League match: 

30. M. TURNER; 3. K. TIERNEY, 16. R. HOLDING, 12. W. SALIBA, 4. B. WHITE, 21. FÁBIO VIEIRA, 23. A. LOKONGA, 24. R. NELSON, 8. M. ØDEGAARD, 7. B. SAKA and 14. E. NKETIAH.

PSV's key player

Another youth striker who has had a great season has been Togolese Cody Gakpo, who has found the net three times for PSV, which currently has him averaging 1 goal per game. 

Today, having one of the best teams in the competition in front of him, he will have to be very skillful to get unmarked and stand in front of the goal, to be able to provide some very dangerous plays and try to get rid of the tidy defense of the home team. 

Arsenal's key player

The English team has in its ranks Naketiah, a player who has already been present a couple of times in the scoreboard in favor of the English. 

The 23 year old youngster has a great offensive talent which has even allowed him to be part of the England U-23 national team process.

Tonight, if called upon, he will have to use his great ability with the ball at his feet to lead the Gunners to another victory. 

Sub-leader looks for more

The Dutch team is currently sub-leader of the two competitions it faces; in the Eredivisie it is only one point behind the leader, which is currently Ajax with 25 points. 

On the other hand, in the Europa League they are two points behind Arsenal with seven points, so tonight's match could define the leadership of group "A". 

In their previous Europa League match, they thrashed Zürich by a score of 5-0, in which Mexican Erick Gutiérrez, Veerman on a couple of occasions, Sangaré and El Ghazi scored. 

Arsenal's great season

The home team currently leads the overall table of the Premier League and is the leader of group "A" in the UEFA Europa League, thanks to the fact that they have been able to combine in an extraordinary way their offensive power with a very solid and orderly defense. 

Currently in Europa League they have played a total of three matches and have managed to win each of them. 

Just look at the result of their previous match, when they defeated Bodo/Glimt with a tight score of 1-0, but which allowed them to get three points thanks to Saka's goal after 24 minutes of play. 

The match will be played at the Emirates

The Arsenal vs PSV match will be played at the Emirates stadium, in London, UK with a capacity of 60,260 people.

This property is the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

It is currently owned by Arsenal Football Club of the Premier League, where they play all their home games. 

Its name is due to a 15-year contract with Emirates Airlines since 2006. At the end of this contract it will be renamed 'Rosa and Nato' in honor of the first owners of the club.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Arsenal vs PSV Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This UEFA Europa League matchday two fixture pits the teams with the most points in Group A against each other. 

Arsenal comes in at the top of the table with three wins that have given them nine total points, while PSV comes in with two wins and a draw that have given them second place and seven points, so a win could give the Dutch team the top spot. 

