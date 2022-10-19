Fulham vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Aston Villa Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Fulham vs Aston Villa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Fulham vs Aston Villa live on TV, your options is: SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch directly stream it: USA Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Fulham vs Aston Villa?
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Aston Villa match on October 20, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 19:30 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 14:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:30 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Paul Tierney
AVAR: Ian Hussin.
Key player at Aston Villa
One of the players to keep in mind in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 26-year-old center forward born in England, has played 10 games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those games, he already has two assists and a goal, this one against Crystal Palace.
Key player at Fulham
One of the most outstanding players in Fulham is Aleksandar Mitrovic, the 28-year-old center forward born in Serbia, has played nine games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he has not managed to assist, but has already scored seven goals, these against; Liverpool twice, Brentford, Arsenal, Brighton, Tottenham and Bournemouth.
History Fulham vs Aston Villa
In total, the two teams have met 70 times, Fulham dominate the record with 25 wins, there have been 22 draws and Aston Villa have won 23 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Aston Villa with 99 goals to Fulham's 94.
Actuality - Aston Villa
Aston Villa has had a bad performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing 10 games, is in the 16th position in the standings with nine points, this after winning two games, drawing three and losing five, also has scored seven goals but has conceded 13, for a goal difference of -6.
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Chelsea
Actuality - Fulham
Fulham has been performing an acceptable campaign so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing 10 games, they are in the 12th position in the standings with 12 points, this is the result of winning three games, drawing three and losing four, they have also scored 16 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of -4.
West Ham United 3 - 1 Fulham
Fulham 2 - 2 Bournemouth
The match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium
The match between Fulham and Aston Villa will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium is where Fulham Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1896 and has a capacity for approximately 25,700 spectators.
