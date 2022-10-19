Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Liga Profesional 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors?
If you want to watch Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is TyC Sports Internacional.
What time is the match between Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kickoff time match in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Player to watch at Boca Juniors
Dario Benedetto is the most outstanding player of Boca Juniors, in this start of the season after returning to this club after playing last season in Elche, he has scored five goals and one assist;
Players to follow in Gimnasia
Aleman is the player to follow in Gimnasia, the Uruguayan midfielder has five goals and four assists so far this season
How does Boca Juniors arrive?
Boca Juniors fell in their last game at home to Newells by 0-2, this being their first since July, since then they had a streak of 15 consecutive games without losing. They are currently in second place with 48 points and two points behind the leaders who have 50, although Boca Juniors have one game in hand;
How is Gimnasia arriving?
Gimnasia arrives after a scoreless draw at home against Argentinos Juniors in the last match and has two consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was on October 9 at the home of Banfield by 0-2. That has been their only win in the last six matches they have played. Right now they are in seventh place in the standings with 41 points, nine points behind the leader, which is currently Racing Club.
Background
Numerous clashes between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, with a favorable balance for the latter since they won 79 times, while Gimnasia won 34 times and 35 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met, the match ended with a favorable advantage for Gimnasia, 0-1, on October 31.
Venue: The match will be played at the Juan Carlos Zerillo stadium in Buenos Aires, which was built in 1924 and has a capacity for 21,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Gimnasia and Boca Juniors will meet in the match corresponding to the 23rd round of the Argentine Professional League, after the game was postponed due to the tragedy;
